$44,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2023 Mazda CX-5
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT|Instock|TakeHomeToday
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
1,004KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9586354
- Stock #: 43037A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Forman Mazda is a family owned Company. Forman Mazda's reputation for honesty, integrity, and top-quality Mazda products, Forman Mazda has grown to be Brandon's premier source for Mazda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. We believe it is important to provide our customers with a personalized experience that stands out in every way. Also all Mazda owners receive one of a kind unlimited mileage warranty.
When you visit Forman Mazda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client.
Visit us today and let us help you find the new Mazda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Mazda SUVs like the Mazda CX-5, Mazda Cx-9, and the new Mazda CX-30 and Cars like the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6. We look forward to meeting you at Forman Mazda today.
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
4-way manual passenger seat
6-way manual driver seat
Coin box
Exterior temperature gauge
HomeLink wireless control system
Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR)
Distance Recognition Support System (DRSS)
Colour Multi-Information Display (MID)
6-Speed Automatic
Satellite Radio
Rear Window Defroster
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper
Body coloured door handles
Front wiper de-icer
High Beam Control System (HBC)
Push Button Start
Dynamic stability control (DSC)
Traction control system (TCS)
Height adjustable front seat belts
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual side curtain airbags
Traffic jam assist
6-Way Power Passenger Seat
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Pollen Filter
GT
High mount stop light
Adaptive front-lighting system (AFS)
GOLD PACKAGE
Gauge illumination dimming control
Led Headlights
LED rear combination lights
Automatic dimming interior mirror
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
HMI commander switch
2 USB ports and auxiliary audio input
SMS text message functionality
Gloss Black Front Grille
MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) - direct type
Power rear liftgate (programable height adjustable)
Automatic headlights levelling
AM/FM/HD radio with 6 speakers
2 Additional USB ports in rear armrest
Rear center armrest with integrated storage and cupholders
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
Driver and passenger sunvisors (cloth wrapped) with illuminated covered vanity mirrors and extensions
Remote fold down rear seats
6-way power driver seat with manual lumbar support
6-way manual front passenger seat (includes manual seat height adjuster)
Rearview camera (wide angle)
Dual front and dual side airbags
3-point seat belts for all seating positions (2 front; 3 rear)
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)
Front seat-belt pretensioners with force limiters
Integrated child-safety-seat lower anchors & upper tether anchors
Child-safety rear door lockouts
Height adjustable front and rear seat head restraints
Turn signal indicators on exterior door mirrors
Body coloured rear roof spoiler
Manually foldable door mirrors
Exterior B and C pillar garnish in black
Automatic headlights - on / off
Adjustable intermittent rain sensing front wipers
Noise-isolating windshield
Noise-isolating glass (driver and front passenger windows)
LED license plate lamp
Green tint glass with UV shield
Bluetooth with Audio Profile
Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory )
Air conditioning with manual climate controls
Rear heater ducts (under front seats)
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Autohold function
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Fob type key
Day / night rearview mirror
Speed sensing power door locks (double action)
Illuminated power windows with driver’s one-touch up / down feature
Driver and passenger sunvisors (PVC) with covered vanity mirrors
Internal hood and fuel door release
Cargo / trunk light
Three 12-volt DC power outlets
Heated front seats (three position adjustable)
40/20/40 split folding rear seat
Rear seat recline (manual operation)
Painted door switch panel (piano black)
Painted dash strip panel (Gunmetal)
Front console knee pad inner trim (black)
Driver and front passenger single seatback pockets
Custom-fitted floor mats with vehicle nameplate embroidery
Overhead console with sunglass holder
Door storage pockets with bottle holders
AWD badge on liftgate
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function (MRCC with Stop&Go function)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Smart City Brake Support Front (SCBS-F)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM)
Lane keep-Assist System (LAS)
Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F)
Heated rear seats (outboard seats only / three position adjustable)
Bose Premium Sound System with AM/FM/HD Radio
Cylinder Deactivation display
Memory driver seat (2 memory settings)
Ventilated front seats (three position adjustable)
10-way power driver seat (includes power lumbar driver support)
Meter-set with 7" LCD display
AM/FM/HD radio with 4 speakers
LED front and rear signature lighting
Windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display (ADD)
Power folding exterior mirrors (automatic operation)
Rack and pinion column assist-type electric power steering
Painted dash strip panel (Metal Wood)
PVC A-pillar
Exterior B and C pillar garnish in piano black
Chrome tail pipe garnish (dual outlet style)
G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC plus)
SKYACTIV-G 2.5 with Cylinder Deactivation DOHC 16-valve
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (includes complimentary 3-month subscription)
Red stitching on steering wheel
19-inch alloy wheels (Black Metallic)
Black trimmed decorative dash panel
Front console knee pad inner trim with red stitching
Black trimmed front and rear door panels
Front centre console armrest with red stitch detail
10.25" full colour centre display
Glove box with soft-touch lining
Signature wing grille surround with black finish
Grille design matrix accent in Sport Red
Black Leather trimmed upholstery
Wireless Phone Charging (Qi)
Privacy glass on rear door glass quarter glass and rear gate glass
Front suspension: Independent McPherson Strut type with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Front centre console with armrest cupholders and storage
Warning lights for low windshield washer fluid level low fuel level door ajar check engine oil pressure parking brake high beam and safety belts
Power-operated heated exterior mirrors (body coloured)
Mazda Connected Vehicle Services. Mazda Connected Vehicle Service is available for a 2 year trial period from your vehicle's in-service date; a paid subscription is required upon expiry of the trial period. Requires MyMazda App (on a compatible smartph...
10-Bose speakers with Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 7 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage Signal Processing
SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services (includes complimentary 5-year subscription) (Current information for; Traffic weather sport scores and fuel prices).
Cloth wrapped A-pillar with standard speaker in mold
Wheel arch and rocker trim in Brilliant Black
Front center console with armrest cupholders storage and stitch detail
Front and rear lower bumper in Brilliant Black
Front centre console armrest with stitch detail cupholders and storage
Shock absorbers: telescopic-type double acting
Rear suspension: Independent Multi-link type with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Exterior mirrors in Brilliant Black
Signature Wing grille surround with darkened finish
Mi-Drive (Sport/Off-rode modes)
Off-Road Traction Assist (low speed operation)
Engine Block Heater 2 WD
AWD and Turbo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7