2023 Mazda Miata MX-5

1,004 KM

$46,270

+ tax & licensing
$46,270

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

GT|Instock|Conervtible

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$46,270

+ taxes & licensing

1,004KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9586387
  Stock #: 43043A
  VIN: JM1NDAD78P0551777

  Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  Interior Colour Pure White with White Sitching
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 1,004 KM

Instock, dont wait till summer and miss out!




Forman Mazda is a family owned Company. Forman Mazda's reputation for honesty, integrity, and top-quality Mazda products, Forman Mazda has grown to be Brandon's premier source for Mazda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. We believe it is important to provide our customers with a personalized experience that stands out in every way. Also all Mazda owners receive one of a kind unlimited mileage warranty.



 

When you visit Forman Mazda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client. 



 

Visit us today and let us help you find the new Mazda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Mazda SUVs like the Mazda CX-5, Mazda Cx-9, and the new Mazda CX-30 and Cars like the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6. We look forward to meeting you at Forman Mazda today. 



 

Block Heater
GT
GOLD PACKAGE
Mats
SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission
Pure White Nappa Leather
SKYACTIV-G 2.0L Inline 4-cylinder DOHC

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

