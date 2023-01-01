$46,270+ tax & licensing
$46,270
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2023 Mazda Miata MX-5
2023 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT|Instock|Conervtible
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$46,270
+ taxes & licensing
1,004KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9586387
- Stock #: 43043A
- VIN: JM1NDAD78P0551777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Pure White with White Sitching
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Forman Mazda is a family owned Company. Forman Mazda's reputation for honesty, integrity, and top-quality Mazda products, Forman Mazda has grown to be Brandon's premier source for Mazda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. We believe it is important to provide our customers with a personalized experience that stands out in every way. Also all Mazda owners receive one of a kind unlimited mileage warranty.
When you visit Forman Mazda, you are welcomed by real professionals who are committed to providing exceptional service to every client.
Visit us today and let us help you find the new Mazda vehicle that exceeds all of your needs. We have a complete inventory of new Mazda SUVs like the Mazda CX-5, Mazda Cx-9, and the new Mazda CX-30 and Cars like the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6. We look forward to meeting you at Forman Mazda today.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
GT
GOLD PACKAGE
Mats
SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission
Pure White Nappa Leather
SKYACTIV-G 2.0L Inline 4-cylinder DOHC
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7