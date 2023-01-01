2023 Mazda Miata MX-5

$46,270 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9586387

9586387 Stock #: 43043A

43043A VIN: JM1NDAD78P0551777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Pure White with White Sitching

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 1,004 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Additional Features GT GOLD PACKAGE Mats SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission Pure White Nappa Leather SKYACTIV-G 2.0L Inline 4-cylinder DOHC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.