Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Nissan Kicks

25,909 KM

Details

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13314080

2024 Nissan Kicks

FWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,909KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV0RL498118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1203
  • Mileage 25,909 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2024 Nissan Kicks FWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Nissan Kicks FWD 25,909 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 40,642 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX 5dr Wgn Auto for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Kia Soul EX 5dr Wgn Auto 43,250 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 Nissan Kicks