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2024 Nissan Rogue

18,252 KM

Details

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD

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14139205

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,252KM
VIN JN8BT3BB2RW443779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1288
  • Mileage 18,252 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$31,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 Nissan Rogue