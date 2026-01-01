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2025 Ford Escape

30,526 KM

Details

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Escape

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13986627

2025 Ford Escape

AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,526KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN8SUA92909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1262
  • Mileage 30,526 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

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204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$31,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2025 Ford Escape