<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2010 Honda Civic - Local - Clean Title - Safetied and Serviced</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><ul><li>Air conditioning</li><li>Power windows and door locks</li><li>Remote keyless entry</li><li>AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/WMA playback capability and auxiliary input jack</li><li>Tilt and telescopic steering column</li><li>Multi-functional center console storage</li><li>60/40 split fold-down rear seatback</li></ul><div>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div><div>**Vehicle available for dealer trading**</div><div><br /></div><div>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</div>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

2010 Honda Civic