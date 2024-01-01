$10,600+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
Sdn DX-G Automatic
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$10,600
+ taxes & licensing
152,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F45AH048549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24076
- Mileage 152,683 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda Civic - Local - Clean Title - Safetied and Serviced
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
- Air conditioning
- Power windows and door locks
- Remote keyless entry
- AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/WMA playback capability and auxiliary input jack
- Tilt and telescopic steering column
- Multi-functional center console storage
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
