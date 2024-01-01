Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2013 Dodge Grand Caravan - Low Mileage 7 seater!</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><ul><li>Stow 'n Go seating</li><li>Power sliding side doors</li><li>Power liftgate</li><li>17-inch alloy wheels</li><li>Tri-zone climate control</li><li>Power driver's seat</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Satellite radio</li><li>DVD entertainment system with overhead screen</li><li>Second-row captain's chairs</li><li>Remote keyless entry</li><li>Cruise control</li><li>Traction control</li><li>Stability control</li><li>ABS brakes</li></ul><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,805 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 11213699
  2. 11213699
  3. 11213699
  4. 11213699
  5. 11213699
  6. 11213699
  7. 11213699
  8. 11213699
  9. 11213699
  10. 11213699
  11. 11213699
  12. 11213699
  13. 11213699
  14. 11213699
  15. 11213699
  16. 11213699
  17. 11213699
  18. 11213699
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8CR271591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,805 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan - Low Mileage 7 seater!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
  • Stow 'n Go seating
  • Power sliding side doors
  • Power liftgate
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Tri-zone climate control
  • Power driver's seat
  • Rearview camera
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Satellite radio
  • DVD entertainment system with overhead screen
  • Second-row captain's chairs
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Cruise control
  • Traction control
  • Stability control
  • ABS brakes
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 148,805 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Outdoorsman for sale in Carberry, MB
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Outdoorsman 99,075 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus 4DR SDN SEL FWD for sale in Carberry, MB
2013 Ford Taurus 4DR SDN SEL FWD 212,272 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan