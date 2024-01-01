$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG8CR271591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,805 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan - Low Mileage 7 seater!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Stow 'n Go seating
- Power sliding side doors
- Power liftgate
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Tri-zone climate control
- Power driver's seat
- Rearview camera
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Satellite radio
- DVD entertainment system with overhead screen
- Second-row captain's chairs
- Remote keyless entry
- Cruise control
- Traction control
- Stability control
- ABS brakes
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 148,805 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Outdoorsman 99,075 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Taurus 4DR SDN SEL FWD 212,272 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan