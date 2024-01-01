Menu
<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2012 Toyota Sienna XLE - Fully Loaded - Safety and serviced - Heated Leather - Power sliding Doors - Power Tailgate - Back Up Camera - Interior Immaculate</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Convenience: Power sliding doors, power liftgate, keyless entry</li><li>Comfort: Leather-trimmed seats, tri-zone automatic climate control</li><li>Safety: Rearview camera, traction control, stability control, anti-lock brakes</li><li>Additional Features: Moonroof, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity</li></ul><div>Local vehicle</div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div>

2012 Toyota Sienna

259,776 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

259,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC7CS192022

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 259,776 KM

2012 Toyota Sienna XLE - Fully Loaded - Safety and serviced - Heated Leather - Power sliding Doors - Power Tailgate - Back Up Camera - Interior Immaculate
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
  • Convenience: Power sliding doors, power liftgate, keyless entry
  • Comfort: Leather-trimmed seats, tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Safety: Rearview camera, traction control, stability control, anti-lock brakes
  • Additional Features: Moonroof, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity
Local vehicle
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2012 Toyota Sienna