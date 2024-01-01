$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota Sienna
5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
259,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC7CS192022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 259,776 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE - Fully Loaded - Safety and serviced - Heated Leather - Power sliding Doors - Power Tailgate - Back Up Camera - Interior Immaculate
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Convenience: Power sliding doors, power liftgate, keyless entry
- Comfort: Leather-trimmed seats, tri-zone automatic climate control
- Safety: Rearview camera, traction control, stability control, anti-lock brakes
- Additional Features: Moonroof, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
2012 Toyota Sienna