2013 Subaru Outback
5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 339,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R AWD EyeSight New Winter Wheels - Clean Title - Safetied
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.3.6L H6 engine smooth and powerful
Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
EyeSight driver assist (adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning)
Heated leather seats
Power sunroof
Dual-zone climate control
Power drivers seat
Bluetooth hands-free calling
Fog lights & roof rails
Keyless entry
Local 1 Owner Serviced at Subaru
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
