<p>2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R AWD EyeSight New Winter Wheels - Clean Title - Safetied</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span>3.6L H6 engine smooth and powerful</p><ul><li><p>Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>EyeSight driver assist (adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane departure warning)</p></li><li><p>Heated leather seats</p></li><li><p>Power sunroof</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li><p>Power drivers seat</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth hands-free calling</p></li><li><p>Fog lights & roof rails</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Local 1 Owner Serviced at Subaru</p></li></ul><p>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2013 Subaru Outback

339,896 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg

2013 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

Other / Unsure Condition
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

