<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2015 Honda Accord Sport - Fully Serviced with Winter Tires</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability with this meticulously maintained 2015 Honda Accord Sport. This sleek sedan has been fully serviced and safety-checked, ready to hit the road with confidence. Equipped with a set of alloy rims and winter tires, you'll be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Sporty yet comfortable driving experience</li><li>Heated Seats, Back up camera</li><li>Reliable Honda engineering</li><li>Well-maintained with documented service history</li><li>Includes alloy rims and winter tires for all-season versatility</li><li>Spacious and comfortable interior</li><li>Advanced safety features for peace of mind on the road</li></ul><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a fully serviced 2015 Honda Accord Sport with alloy rims and winter tires. Contact us today to learn more and to arrange a test drive!</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div>

2015 Honda Accord

219,869 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F51FA801347

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24053
  • Mileage 219,869 KM

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-XXXX

204-573-8558

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2015 Honda Accord