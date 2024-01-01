$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport CVT
2015 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport CVT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
219,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F51FA801347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24053
- Mileage 219,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Accord Sport - Fully Serviced with Winter Tires
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability with this meticulously maintained 2015 Honda Accord Sport. This sleek sedan has been fully serviced and safety-checked, ready to hit the road with confidence. Equipped with a set of alloy rims and winter tires, you'll be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2015 Honda Accord