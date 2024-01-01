$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Cadillac XTS
4dr Sdn Luxury Collection AWD
2016 Cadillac XTS
4dr Sdn Luxury Collection AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
176,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G61N5S31G9154536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24063
- Mileage 176,969 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Cadillac ATX All Wheel Drive- Fully Laoded - Safetied and Serviced, Excellent Condition - Only $150 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Just arrived and going through process, very clean and decided to put online right away!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Just arrived and going through process, very clean and decided to put online right away!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Remote Starter
- Heated/ Cooled Leather Seats
- All Wheel Drive
- Navigation
- Local
- Back Up Camera
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2016 Cadillac XTS