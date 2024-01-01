Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2016 Cadillac ATX All Wheel Drive- Fully Laoded - Safetied and Serviced, Excellent Condition - Only $150 Bi-Weekly + Tax</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Just arrived and going through process, very clean and decided to put online right away!</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><ul><li>Remote Starter</li><li>Heated/ Cooled Leather Seats</li><li>All Wheel Drive</li><li>Navigation</li><li>Local</li><li>Back Up Camera</li></ul><div>A must see!</div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div>

2016 Cadillac XTS

176,969 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Cadillac XTS

4dr Sdn Luxury Collection AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac XTS

4dr Sdn Luxury Collection AWD

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 11153800
  2. 11153800
  3. 11153800
  4. 11153800
  5. 11153800
  6. 11153800
  7. 11153800
  8. 11153800
  9. 11153800
  10. 11153800
  11. 11153800
  12. 11153800
  13. 11153800
  14. 11153800
  15. 11153800
  16. 11153800
  17. 11153800
  18. 11153800
  19. 11153800
  20. 11153800
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G61N5S31G9154536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24063
  • Mileage 176,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Cadillac ATX All Wheel Drive- Fully Laoded - Safetied and Serviced, Excellent Condition - Only $150 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Just arrived and going through process, very clean and decided to put online right away!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
  • Remote Starter
  • Heated/ Cooled Leather Seats
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Navigation
  • Local
  • Back Up Camera
A must see!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome / delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2012 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass FWD 259,776 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT for sale in Carberry, MB
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT 167,450 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT LE for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT LE 287,026 KM $12,600 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2016 Cadillac XTS