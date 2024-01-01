$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
229,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1GT232608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24060
- Mileage 229,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package - No Accidents, Fully Safetied & Serviced - $128 Bi-Weekly Plus Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
This 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package is a reliable and versatile SUV perfect for your daily commute or family adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable ride, it offers both convenience and comfort on the road. This particular model has been meticulously maintained, with no reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind for its next owner.
Cruise ControlBluetoothTraction ControlLocal
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2016 Dodge Journey