Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package - No Accidents, Fully Safetied & Serviced - $128 Bi-Weekly Plus Tax</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>This 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package is a reliable and versatile SUV perfect for your daily commute or family adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable ride, it offers both convenience and comfort on the road. This particular model has been meticulously maintained, with no reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind for its next owner.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Cruise Control</span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Bluetooth</span></div><div>Traction Control</div><div>Local</div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2016 Dodge Journey

229,869 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 11181565
  2. 11181565
  3. 11181565
  4. 11181565
  5. 11181565
  6. 11181565
  7. 11181565
  8. 11181565
  9. 11181565
  10. 11181565
  11. 11181565
  12. 11181565
  13. 11181565
  14. 11181565
  15. 11181565
  16. 11181565
  17. 11181565
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
229,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1GT232608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24060
  • Mileage 229,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package - No Accidents, Fully Safetied & Serviced - $128 Bi-Weekly Plus Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
This 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package is a reliable and versatile SUV perfect for your daily commute or family adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable ride, it offers both convenience and comfort on the road. This particular model has been meticulously maintained, with no reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind for its next owner.
Cruise ControlBluetoothTraction ControlLocal
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 229,869 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 PERFORMANCE AWD for sale in Carberry, MB
2020 Tesla Model 3 PERFORMANCE AWD 79,869 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited for sale in Carberry, MB
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited 199,867 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey