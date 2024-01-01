Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><em style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT - Spacious and Versatile SUV!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Explore the perfect combination of space, comfort, and versatility with the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. This well-appointed SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a range of premium amenities to enhance your driving experience. Elevate your journeys with the Traverse LT.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Versatile Seating:</li><li>Three rows of seating with ample space for up to eight passengers.</li><li>Adjustable rear seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.</li><li>Advanced Safety:</li><li>Comprehensive suite of safety features including rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring.</li><li>Advanced airbag system for enhanced protection in case of collision.</li><li>Premium Amenities:</li><li>Leather upholstery for a luxurious feel.</li><li>Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function for personalized comfort.</li><li>Technology:</li><li>Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Navigation system for easy navigation to your destination.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li><li>Spacious SUV: Perfect for family outings, road trips, and daily commuting.</li><li>Reliable Performance: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Experience the comfort and versatility of the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Traverse is the perfect SUV for your needs.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

199,896 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 11000504
  2. 11000504
  3. 11000504
  4. 11000504
  5. 11000504
  6. 11000504
  7. 11000504
  8. 11000504
  9. 11000504
  10. 11000504
  11. 11000504
  12. 11000504
  13. 11000504
  14. 11000504
  15. 11000504
  16. 11000504
  17. 11000504
  18. 11000504
  19. 11000504
  20. 11000504
  21. 11000504
  22. 11000504
  23. 11000504
  24. 11000504
  25. 11000504
  26. 11000504
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
199,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD5HJ159306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24048
  • Mileage 199,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT - Spacious and Versatile SUV!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Explore the perfect combination of space, comfort, and versatility with the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. This well-appointed SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a range of premium amenities to enhance your driving experience. Elevate your journeys with the Traverse LT.
  • Versatile Seating:
  • Three rows of seating with ample space for up to eight passengers.
  • Adjustable rear seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.
  • Advanced Safety:
  • Comprehensive suite of safety features including rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring.
  • Advanced airbag system for enhanced protection in case of collision.
  • Premium Amenities:
  • Leather upholstery for a luxurious feel.
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function for personalized comfort.
  • Technology:
  • Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
  • Navigation system for easy navigation to your destination.
Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Spacious SUV: Perfect for family outings, road trips, and daily commuting.
  • Reliable Performance: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.

Experience the comfort and versatility of the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Traverse is the perfect SUV for your needs.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Carberry, MB
2017 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 199,896 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 176,064 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Carberry, MB
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 213,010 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse