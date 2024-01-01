$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
199,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVGKD5HJ159306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24048
- Mileage 199,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT - Spacious and Versatile SUV!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Explore the perfect combination of space, comfort, and versatility with the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. This well-appointed SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a range of premium amenities to enhance your driving experience. Elevate your journeys with the Traverse LT.
Experience the comfort and versatility of the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Traverse is the perfect SUV for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2017 Chevrolet Traverse