<div><em style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Modern SUV with Premium Features!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Experience the perfect combination of style, versatility, and technology with the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This modern SUV offers a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and a range of premium amenities to elevate your driving experience. Discover why the Equinox LT is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Sleek Design:</li><li>Modern exterior styling with bold lines and distinctive grille.</li><li>Available roof rails for added versatility and storage options.</li><li>Spacious Interior:</li><li>Roomy cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.</li><li>Adjustable rear seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.</li><li>Advanced Technology:</li><li>Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.</li><li>Safety and Security:</li><li>Comprehensive suite of safety features for added peace of mind.</li><li>Rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring for enhanced visibility.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li><li>Premium Features: LT trim with upgraded amenities for added comfort.</li><li>Versatile SUV: Perfect for daily commuting, family outings, and road trips.</li></ul><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Own the modern and versatile 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT and enjoy a comfortable and connected driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Equinox is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

183,253 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

183,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXJEV9J6182985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24042
  • Mileage 183,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Modern SUV with Premium Features!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Experience the perfect combination of style, versatility, and technology with the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This modern SUV offers a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and a range of premium amenities to elevate your driving experience. Discover why the Equinox LT is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle.


  • Sleek Design:
  • Modern exterior styling with bold lines and distinctive grille.
  • Available roof rails for added versatility and storage options.
  • Spacious Interior:
  • Roomy cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.
  • Adjustable rear seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.
  • Advanced Technology:
  • Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.
  • Safety and Security:
  • Comprehensive suite of safety features for added peace of mind.
  • Rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring for enhanced visibility.
Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Premium Features: LT trim with upgraded amenities for added comfort.
  • Versatile SUV: Perfect for daily commuting, family outings, and road trips.
Own the modern and versatile 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT and enjoy a comfortable and connected driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Equinox is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

