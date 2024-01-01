$15,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
183,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXJEV9J6182985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24042
- Mileage 183,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Modern SUV with Premium Features!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Experience the perfect combination of style, versatility, and technology with the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This modern SUV offers a spacious interior, advanced safety features, and a range of premium amenities to elevate your driving experience. Discover why the Equinox LT is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
- Sleek Design:
- Modern exterior styling with bold lines and distinctive grille.
- Available roof rails for added versatility and storage options.
- Spacious Interior:
- Roomy cabin with ample headroom and legroom for all passengers.
- Adjustable rear seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.
- Advanced Technology:
- Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.
- Safety and Security:
- Comprehensive suite of safety features for added peace of mind.
- Rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring for enhanced visibility.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Premium Features: LT trim with upgraded amenities for added comfort.
- Versatile SUV: Perfect for daily commuting, family outings, and road trips.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Chevrolet Equinox