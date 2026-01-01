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<p><strong>2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4x4 - Clean Title / Fresh Safety - $254 Bi-Weekly + Tax</strong></p><p>For sale: 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD in excellent condition. This full-size luxury SUV offers premium comfort, impressive towing capability, and seating for the whole family.</p><p><strong>Features Include:</strong></p><ul><li><p>6.2L V8 engine</p></li><li><p>10-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>4x4 </p></li><li><p>Denali premium trim package</p></li><li><p>Heated & ventilated leather front seats</p></li><li><p>Heated second-row seats</p></li><li><p>Power sunroof</p></li><li><p>Navigation system</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Bose premium audio system</p></li><li><p>Power folding third-row seating</p></li><li><p>Adaptive cruise control</p></li><li><p>Blind spot monitoring</p></li><li><p>Lane departure warning</p></li><li><p>Power liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote start</p></li><li><p>Tow package</p></li><li><p>Premium Denali wheels</p></li></ul><p>Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2018 GMC Yukon XL

199,893 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4DR DENALI

Watch This Vehicle
14283620

2018 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4DR DENALI

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
199,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKJ3JR116849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26114
  • Mileage 199,893 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4x4 - Clean Title / Fresh Safety - $254 Bi-Weekly + Tax

For sale: 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD in excellent condition. This full-size luxury SUV offers premium comfort, impressive towing capability, and seating for the whole family.

Features Include:

  • 6.2L V8 engine

  • 10-speed automatic transmission

  • 4x4

  • Denali premium trim package

  • Heated & ventilated leather front seats

  • Heated second-row seats

  • Power sunroof

  • Navigation system

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Bose premium audio system

  • Power folding third-row seating

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Blind spot monitoring

  • Lane departure warning

  • Power liftgate

  • Remote start

  • Tow package

  • Premium Denali wheels

Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

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1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2018 GMC Yukon XL