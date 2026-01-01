$30,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon XL
4WD 4DR DENALI
2018 GMC Yukon XL
4WD 4DR DENALI
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26114
- Mileage 199,893 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4x4 - Clean Title / Fresh Safety - $254 Bi-Weekly + Tax
For sale: 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD in excellent condition. This full-size luxury SUV offers premium comfort, impressive towing capability, and seating for the whole family.
Features Include:
6.2L V8 engine
10-speed automatic transmission
4x4
Denali premium trim package
Heated & ventilated leather front seats
Heated second-row seats
Power sunroof
Navigation system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bose premium audio system
Power folding third-row seating
Adaptive cruise control
Blind spot monitoring
Lane departure warning
Power liftgate
Remote start
Tow package
Premium Denali wheels
Financing available / Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1-204-520-9461