$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Tesla Model 3
PERFORMANCE AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
79,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EC7LF626898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD long range capability of 515kms and auto pilot with new tires
8 Year 160,000km battery warranty. I can include cost of installing of level 2 charger in payments if needed.
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Owner driven, please book appointment ahead of time to confirm if available. Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Experience exhilarating performance and cutting-edge technology with this 2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD. As one of the most sought-after electric vehicles on the market, the Model 3 combines stunning design, impressive range, and lightning-fast acceleration. This local listing presents an opportunity to own a premium electric sedan with all-wheel drive capabilities. Here's what you need to know about this 2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD:
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
- Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control in all road conditions, delivering exceptional performance and stability.
- Performance Upgrade: Upgraded suspension, brakes, and tires for an exhilarating driving experience, with acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds.
- Long Range: Enjoy an impressive electric range, allowing you to travel farther on a single charge and minimizing the need for frequent recharging.
- Autopilot: Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system offers features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking for added safety and convenience.
- Premium Interior: High-quality materials, sleek design, and advanced technology create a luxurious and comfortable cabin environment.
- Large Touchscreen Display: Control vehicle functions, navigation, media, and more through the intuitive and responsive touchscreen interface.
- Over-the-Air Updates: Receive software updates wirelessly, ensuring your Model 3 stays up-to-date with the latest features and improvements.
- Enhanced Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with built-in navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and access to streaming music and internet browsing.
- Keyless Entry and Start: Unlock and start your Model 3 without removing the key fob from your pocket or bag, adding convenience to your daily routine.
- Tesla Supercharger Network Access: Convenient access to Tesla's extensive network of Supercharger stations for rapid charging on long-distance trips.
- Local Listing: This Model 3 Performance AWD is available locally, allowing for easy viewing and test driving.
- Remaining Warranty: Benefit from the remaining balance of Tesla's factory warranty for peace of mind.
- Financing Options: Flexible financing plans available to suit your budget and preferences.
- Vehicle History Report: Request a comprehensive vehicle history report to review the Model 3's maintenance and ownership history.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2020 Tesla Model 3