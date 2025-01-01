Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Private Sale - Dealership Owners Personal Camper - One Tax Only</p><p>Financing available.</p><p>SUV Towable - Solar Power - Power Tongue - Power Stabalizers - 2 Zone Outdoor Sound System (Bluetooth) - Outodoor Kitchen - Extended Season Insulation</p><p>Still under factory warranty</p><p>You will be able to take trip after trip with this Passport SL travel trailer! The interior has excellent amenities with its flip-up countertop in the kitchen, privacy curtain in front of the Murphy bed, and U-shaped dinette that can provide an additional sleeping space. There are even 51" x 74" double size bunks that flip up so that you can store gear. When you're outside sitting around the campfire, you can grab some extra roasting sticks from the exterior pass-through storage compartment, and the outdoor kitchen with pull-out cooktop and refrigerator will allow you to prepare something more detailed than s'mores.</p><p></p><p>The Passport SL travel trailers by Keystone RV come in a compact design with travel-friendly lengths that are lightweight and easy to tow behind many smaller crossover SUVs. You will find several residential-style features such as durable Armstrong vinyl flooring, upgraded window treatments and valances, and bathroom countertops. The exterior shower with hot and cold water is very useful as you get cleaned up before entering the RV, wash your pets, or even rinse a few dishes outside. The Passport also now contains a HyperDeck flooring system which is a high-performance, water-resistant RV floor that comes as a breakthrough design from the Keystone Innovation Lab. This flooring is more resilient, stronger, and lighter than traditional laminated wood construction.</p><p>Located in Carberry, can deliver.</p><p>Call/ Text</p><p>204</p><p>573</p><p>8558</p>

2022 Keystone PASSPORT

1 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Keystone PASSPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12650496

2022 Keystone PASSPORT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

  1. 12650496
  2. 12650496
  3. 12650496
  4. 12650496
  5. 12650496
  6. 12650496
  7. 12650496
  8. 12650496
  9. 12650496
  10. 12650496
  11. 12650496
  12. 12650496
  13. 12650496
  14. 12650496
  15. 12650496
  16. 12650496
  17. 12650496
  18. 12650496
  19. 12650496
  20. 12650496
  21. 12650496
  22. 12650496
  23. 12650496
  24. 12650496
  25. 12650496
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4YDTPPK28NK411607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Private Sale - Dealership Owners Personal Camper - One Tax Only

Financing available.

SUV Towable - Solar Power - Power Tongue - Power Stabalizers - 2 Zone Outdoor Sound System (Bluetooth) - Outodoor Kitchen - Extended Season Insulation

Still under factory warranty

You will be able to take trip after trip with this Passport SL travel trailer! The interior has excellent amenities with its flip-up countertop in the kitchen, privacy curtain in front of the Murphy bed, and U-shaped dinette that can provide an additional sleeping space. There are even 51" x 74" double size bunks that flip up so that you can store gear. When you're outside sitting around the campfire, you can grab some extra roasting sticks from the exterior pass-through storage compartment, and the outdoor kitchen with pull-out cooktop and refrigerator will allow you to prepare something more detailed than s'mores.

The Passport SL travel trailers by Keystone RV come in a compact design with travel-friendly lengths that are lightweight and easy to tow behind many smaller crossover SUVs. You will find several residential-style features such as durable Armstrong vinyl flooring, upgraded window treatments and valances, and bathroom countertops. The exterior shower with hot and cold water is very useful as you get cleaned up before entering the RV, wash your pets, or even rinse a few dishes outside. The Passport also now contains a HyperDeck flooring system which is a high-performance, water-resistant RV floor that comes as a breakthrough design from the Keystone Innovation Lab. This flooring is more resilient, stronger, and lighter than traditional laminated wood construction.

Located in Carberry, can deliver.

Call/ Text

204

573

8558

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2022 Keystone PASSPORT for sale in Carberry, MB
2022 Keystone PASSPORT 1 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Carberry, MB
2011 Ford Escape FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT 159,896 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Carberry, MB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse 89,964 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2022 Keystone PASSPORT