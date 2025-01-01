$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Keystone PASSPORT
2022 Keystone PASSPORT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Private Sale - Dealership Owners Personal Camper - One Tax Only
Financing available.
SUV Towable - Solar Power - Power Tongue - Power Stabalizers - 2 Zone Outdoor Sound System (Bluetooth) - Outodoor Kitchen - Extended Season Insulation
Still under factory warranty
You will be able to take trip after trip with this Passport SL travel trailer! The interior has excellent amenities with its flip-up countertop in the kitchen, privacy curtain in front of the Murphy bed, and U-shaped dinette that can provide an additional sleeping space. There are even 51" x 74" double size bunks that flip up so that you can store gear. When you're outside sitting around the campfire, you can grab some extra roasting sticks from the exterior pass-through storage compartment, and the outdoor kitchen with pull-out cooktop and refrigerator will allow you to prepare something more detailed than s'mores.
The Passport SL travel trailers by Keystone RV come in a compact design with travel-friendly lengths that are lightweight and easy to tow behind many smaller crossover SUVs. You will find several residential-style features such as durable Armstrong vinyl flooring, upgraded window treatments and valances, and bathroom countertops. The exterior shower with hot and cold water is very useful as you get cleaned up before entering the RV, wash your pets, or even rinse a few dishes outside. The Passport also now contains a HyperDeck flooring system which is a high-performance, water-resistant RV floor that comes as a breakthrough design from the Keystone Innovation Lab. This flooring is more resilient, stronger, and lighter than traditional laminated wood construction.
Located in Carberry, can deliver.
Call/ Text
204
573
8558
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-204-573-8558