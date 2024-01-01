2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Black Rally Stripes

Bluetooth Connection

NIGHTFALL GREY METALLIC

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)

1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

Requires Subscription

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

JET BLACK SEAT TRIM

LPO BLACK FRONT AND REAR BOWTIE EMBLEMS

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED

Keyless Open and Start includes 2 remote transmitters that enable automatic door unlock and open by touching door switch

Cloth Sport front buckets

LPO BODY-COLOUR BLADE SPOILER

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...

Floor mats carpeted front

Defogger rear-window electric

Trunk release power

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power

Glovebox lockable

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel mounted

Steering wheel leather-wrapped flat-bottom

Steering column manual rake and telescopic

Windows power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up

Mirrors outside power-adjustable body-colour

Driver Information Centre colour display

Tires 245/50R18 blackwall all-season

Steering power variable ratio electric

Suspension Sport

Fuelling system capless

Cup holders 2 front

Dead pedal driver

Lighting front reading lamps

Seat rear folding

Antenna integral rear window

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night frameless

Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered non-illuminated

Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips

Driver Selector Mode up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice Tour Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)

Audio system feature USB ports 2 and auxiliary input jack

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Silver-painted aluminum

Antenna OnStar and SiriusXM Satellite Radio fin-type (Black except when (WRS) RS Package is ordered and changes to body-colour.)

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for com...

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet at 4G LTE speeds includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan aft...

Power outlet 1 located on centre console

WHEELS 20 Inch (50.8 CM) 5-SPOKE LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

RS PACKAGE includes (RQ9) 20 Inch 5-split spoke premium Grey-painted machined-face aluminum wheels (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps LED taillamps RS-specific grilles and (D80) decklid-mounted lip spoiler

Rear axle 3.27 ratio (Included with (LTG) 2.0L Turbo engine or with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine and (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)