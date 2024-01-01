$24,750+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black seat trim
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 30,850 KM
Vehicle Description
**Experience the Thrill of the Road with the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Precision** Step into the exhilarating world of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT a used car that promises to reignite your passion for driving. This Nightfall Grey Metallic beauty is not just a car; it’s a statement on wheels. Boasting a robust 3.6L V6 engine that delivers an impressive 335 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque this Camaro ensures you dominate the road with unparalleled performance. The 1LT trim comes equipped with the RS Package featuring striking 20'' 5-split spoke premium Grey-painted machined-face aluminum wheels that complement its aggressive stance. High intensity discharge headlamps and LED taillamps enhance visibility and add a sleek modern touch to its already iconic design. The RS-specific grilles and decklid-mounted lip spoiler further accentuate its sporty appeal. Inside the Camaro 1LT offers a driver-centric cockpit with black interior designed to keep you connected to the road. The 8-speed automatic transmission with transmission oil cooler ensures smooth responsive shifts making every drive an exhilarating experience. Rear-wheel drive enhances handling and control providing the dynamic driving experience you crave. For those who live for the thrill of the drive the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is your perfect companion. Embrace the power embrace the style and make every journey unforgettable. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
