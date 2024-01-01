Menu
**Experience the Thrill of the Road with the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Precision** Step into the exhilarating world of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT a used car that promises to reignite your passion for driving. This Nightfall Grey Metallic beauty is not just a car; it's a statement on wheels. Boasting a robust 3.6L V6 engine that delivers an impressive 335 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque this Camaro ensures you dominate the road with unparalleled performance. The 1LT trim comes equipped with the RS Package featuring striking 20 5-split spoke premium Grey-painted machined-face aluminum wheels that complement its aggressive stance. High intensity discharge headlamps and LED taillamps enhance visibility and add a sleek modern touch to its already iconic design. The RS-specific grilles and decklid-mounted lip spoiler further accentuate its sporty appeal. Inside the Camaro 1LT offers a driver-centric cockpit with black interior designed to keep you connected to the road. The 8-speed automatic transmission with transmission oil cooler ensures smooth responsive shifts making every drive an exhilarating experience. Rear-wheel drive enhances handling and control providing the dynamic driving experience you crave. For those who live for the thrill of the drive the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is your perfect companion. Embrace the power embrace the style and make every journey unforgettable. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

30,850 KM

$24,750

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,850KM
VIN 1G1FB1RSXH0185807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black seat trim
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 30,850 KM

Vehicle Description

**Experience the Thrill of the Road with the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Precision** Step into the exhilarating world of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT a used car that promises to reignite your passion for driving. This Nightfall Grey Metallic beauty is not just a car; it’s a statement on wheels. Boasting a robust 3.6L V6 engine that delivers an impressive 335 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque this Camaro ensures you dominate the road with unparalleled performance. The 1LT trim comes equipped with the RS Package featuring striking 20'' 5-split spoke premium Grey-painted machined-face aluminum wheels that complement its aggressive stance. High intensity discharge headlamps and LED taillamps enhance visibility and add a sleek modern touch to its already iconic design. The RS-specific grilles and decklid-mounted lip spoiler further accentuate its sporty appeal. Inside the Camaro 1LT offers a driver-centric cockpit with black interior designed to keep you connected to the road. The 8-speed automatic transmission with transmission oil cooler ensures smooth responsive shifts making every drive an exhilarating experience. Rear-wheel drive enhances handling and control providing the dynamic driving experience you crave. For those who live for the thrill of the drive the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is your perfect companion. Embrace the power embrace the style and make every journey unforgettable. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery rundown protection
Paddle-shift manual controls

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth For Phone

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Black Rally Stripes
Bluetooth Connection
NIGHTFALL GREY METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
JET BLACK SEAT TRIM
LPO BLACK FRONT AND REAR BOWTIE EMBLEMS
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
Keyless Open and Start includes 2 remote transmitters that enable automatic door unlock and open by touching door switch
Cloth Sport front buckets
LPO BODY-COLOUR BLADE SPOILER
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus news talk sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening which lets you take ...
Floor mats carpeted front
Defogger rear-window electric
Trunk release power
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power
Glovebox lockable
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel mounted
Steering wheel leather-wrapped flat-bottom
Steering column manual rake and telescopic
Windows power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Mirrors outside power-adjustable body-colour
Driver Information Centre colour display
Tires 245/50R18 blackwall all-season
Steering power variable ratio electric
Suspension Sport
Fuelling system capless
Cup holders 2 front
Dead pedal driver
Lighting front reading lamps
Seat rear folding
Antenna integral rear window
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night frameless
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered non-illuminated
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Driver Selector Mode up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice Tour Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
Audio system feature USB ports 2 and auxiliary input jack
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Silver-painted aluminum
Antenna OnStar and SiriusXM Satellite Radio fin-type (Black except when (WRS) RS Package is ordered and changes to body-colour.)
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for com...
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet at 4G LTE speeds includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan aft...
Power outlet 1 located on centre console
WHEELS 20 Inch (50.8 CM) 5-SPOKE LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
RS PACKAGE includes (RQ9) 20 Inch 5-split spoke premium Grey-painted machined-face aluminum wheels (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps LED taillamps RS-specific grilles and (D80) decklid-mounted lip spoiler
Rear axle 3.27 ratio (Included with (LTG) 2.0L Turbo engine or with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine and (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Transmission 8-speed automatic includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system (When ordered with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine also includes Active Fuel Management.)

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2017 Chevrolet Camaro