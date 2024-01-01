$24,700+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Sport
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5517A
- Mileage 146,386 KM
Vehicle Description
**Experience Unmatched Elegance and Performance with the 2019 CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT** Discover the perfect blend of luxury and power with the pre-owned 2019 CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT. This Crystal White Tricoat SUV is designed for those who demand sophistication and performance in every drive. The 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 237 hp ensuring a thrilling yet smooth ride while the 9-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts for optimal efficiency. Step inside to find a meticulously crafted interior featuring rich brown leather seats that offer both comfort and style. The all-wheel-drive system ensures you’re ready for any road condition making this vehicle ideal for Canadian winters. The sporty design is complemented by advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane-keeping assist giving you peace of mind on every journey. The CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT is more than just a vehicle; it’s a statement of your refined taste and appreciation for quality. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors this SUV provides the versatility and luxury you deserve. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances elegance performance and practicality. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
