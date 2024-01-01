Menu
**Experience Unmatched Elegance and Performance with the 2019 CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT** Discover the perfect blend of luxury and power with the pre-owned 2019 CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT. This Crystal White Tricoat SUV is designed for those who demand sophistication and performance in every drive. The 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 237 hp ensuring a thrilling yet smooth ride while the 9-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts for optimal efficiency. Step inside to find a meticulously crafted interior featuring rich brown leather seats that offer both comfort and style. The all-wheel-drive system ensures you're ready for any road condition making this vehicle ideal for Canadian winters. The sporty design is complemented by advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane-keeping assist giving you peace of mind on every journey. The CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of your refined taste and appreciation for quality. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors this SUV provides the versatility and luxury you deserve. Don't miss the opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances elegance performance and practicality.

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1GYFZFR49KF153303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5517A
  • Mileage 146,386 KM

Vehicle Description

**Experience Unmatched Elegance and Performance with the 2019 CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT** Discover the perfect blend of luxury and power with the pre-owned 2019 CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT. This Crystal White Tricoat SUV is designed for those who demand sophistication and performance in every drive. The 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 237 hp ensuring a thrilling yet smooth ride while the 9-speed automatic transmission provides seamless gear shifts for optimal efficiency. Step inside to find a meticulously crafted interior featuring rich brown leather seats that offer both comfort and style. The all-wheel-drive system ensures you’re ready for any road condition making this vehicle ideal for Canadian winters. The sporty design is complemented by advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane-keeping assist giving you peace of mind on every journey. The CADILLAC XT4 AWD SPORT is more than just a vehicle; it’s a statement of your refined taste and appreciation for quality. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors this SUV provides the versatility and luxury you deserve. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances elegance performance and practicality. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Cargo shade
Adaptive remote start
WiFi Hotspot
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Smart Device Integration
Cargo net anchors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Drive mode selector
Capless Fuel Fill

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Active noise cancellation

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
RADIO HD
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
AXLE 3.47 RATIO
HEADLAMPS LED
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
SEAT FRONT PASSENGER POWER LUMBAR CONTROL 4-WAY
SEAT DRIVER POWER LUMBAR CONTROL 4-WAY
AIR VENTS REAR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED AUTOMATIC
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Wiper rear intermittent
SEAT DRIVER POWER SEATBACK BOLSTER
TIRE SPARE T145/70R17
SEAT FRONT PASSENGER POWER SEATBACK BOLSTER
TURN SIGNAL FRONT LAMP LED
LAMPS FRONT CORNERING
Brake electronic parking
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Automatic Stop/Start with disable
Glovebox lockable
Air filter cabin
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield
Windows power front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Power outlets 2 auxiliary USB rear seat
Lighting illuminated entry
Power outlets 2 auxiliary 12-volt console
Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt cargo area
Seats rear 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
USB ports full function one type A and one type C front console
Lower bodyside appearance with accent colour trim specific
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Steering power variable assist electric
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Head restraints rear adjustable folding
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard
Sunglass holder overhead console
Mini-umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Glass tinted rear side and back window
Headlamp control automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Sill plate rear cargo metallic finish
Cargo shade rear
Lighting interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Longitudinal roof rails gloss Black finish
Lower fascia inserts front and rear gloss Black
Mouldings bodyside gloss Black finish window surround
Grille Sport high-gloss Black mesh with galvano surround
Sill plate cover Sport finish front door opening
Pedals sport alloy
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Liftgate rear power (Upgradeable to (TC2) Hands-Free Liftgate when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour (Upgradeable to (DNP) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators when (Y7...
Taillamps LED Neutral density appearance.
Tires P235/60R18 all-season (Upgradeable to (XD9) 20 Inch all-season tires when (RQ9) 20 Inch wheels are ordered.)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish (Upgradeable to (RQ9) 20 Inch wheels.)
Audio system 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
Cadillac user experience AM/FM stereo with 8 Inch diagonal colour information display one type A and one type C full function USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Enhanced Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and ...
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed (Upgradeable to (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Driver memory recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Gauge cluster 4.2 Inch diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8 Inch diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Gearshift handle leather
Keyless Open extended range passive entry all doors
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Retained accessory power audio system mirrors power windows sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Rotary infotainment controller console mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 6-way power (Upgradeable to (A7K) 8-way power passenger seat adjuster when (WPC) Comfort and Convenience Package is ordered.)
Steering column manual rake and telescoping (Upgradeable to (N38) power rake and telescoping steering column when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Steering wheel leather-wrapped Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

