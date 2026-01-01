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Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats, Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Blind Spot Monitor. The 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum is tailor-made for those in Dauphin looking to tackle the challenges of rural living with ease and comfort. With its robust All Wheel Drive system, this vehicle provides the confidence you need to navigate snow-covered roads and icy conditions typical of our harsh winters. The Remote Engine Start feature ensures your Murano is warmed up and ready to go, while the Panoramic Roof brings the beauty of nearby provincial parks into every drive. Inside, enjoy the luxury of Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats, perfect for long journeys into the great outdoors. Whether youre commuting through the Parkland area or exploring the scenic trails nearby, the 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum offers an array of amenities to enhance your driving experience. The Adaptive Cruise Control takes the stress out of long drives, while the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Parking Aid provide extra safety when navigating tight spots. With Heated Front Seats, youll stay cozy even on the coldest days, and the tech-savvy interior, featuring a Premium Sound System and Smart Device Integration, keeps you connected and entertained no matter where the road leads. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the perfect blend of luxury and functionality in this outstanding SUV.

2019 Nissan Murano

135,647 KM

Details Description Features

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14220935

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,647KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MS9KN155844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5987A
  • Mileage 135,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats, Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Blind Spot Monitor. The 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum is tailor-made for those in Dauphin looking to tackle the challenges of rural living with ease and comfort. With its robust All Wheel Drive system, this vehicle provides the confidence you need to navigate snow-covered roads and icy conditions typical of our harsh winters. The Remote Engine Start feature ensures your Murano is warmed up and ready to go, while the Panoramic Roof brings the beauty of nearby provincial parks into every drive. Inside, enjoy the luxury of Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats, perfect for long journeys into the great outdoors. Whether you're commuting through the Parkland area or exploring the scenic trails nearby, the 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum offers an array of amenities to enhance your driving experience. The Adaptive Cruise Control takes the stress out of long drives, while the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Parking Aid provide extra safety when navigating tight spots. With Heated Front Seats, you'll stay cozy even on the coldest days, and the tech-savvy interior, featuring a Premium Sound System and Smart Device Integration, keeps you connected and entertained no matter where the road leads. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the perfect blend of luxury and functionality in this outstanding SUV.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
digital signal processor
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
11 Speakers

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats -inc: diamond-quilted inserts and micro-piping
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
GVWR: 2 395 kgs (5 280 lbs)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Tires: 20 Inch
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer auxiliary audio input jack SiriusXM satellite radio NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay Androi...
Wheels: 20 Inch Unique Dark Hyper Silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

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1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
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$21,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Nissan Murano