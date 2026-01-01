$21,850+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum
2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$21,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5987A
- Mileage 135,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats, Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Blind Spot Monitor. The 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum is tailor-made for those in Dauphin looking to tackle the challenges of rural living with ease and comfort. With its robust All Wheel Drive system, this vehicle provides the confidence you need to navigate snow-covered roads and icy conditions typical of our harsh winters. The Remote Engine Start feature ensures your Murano is warmed up and ready to go, while the Panoramic Roof brings the beauty of nearby provincial parks into every drive. Inside, enjoy the luxury of Graphite Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seats, perfect for long journeys into the great outdoors. Whether you're commuting through the Parkland area or exploring the scenic trails nearby, the 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum offers an array of amenities to enhance your driving experience. The Adaptive Cruise Control takes the stress out of long drives, while the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Parking Aid provide extra safety when navigating tight spots. With Heated Front Seats, you'll stay cozy even on the coldest days, and the tech-savvy interior, featuring a Premium Sound System and Smart Device Integration, keeps you connected and entertained no matter where the road leads. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the perfect blend of luxury and functionality in this outstanding SUV.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-442-0402