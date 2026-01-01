$4,535+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,535
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
107,938KM
VIN 3GNKBLRS6LS546170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6829A
- Mileage 107,938 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward collision alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Hitch Guidance
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo Management System floor rail system with adjustable cargo fence
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Parking Brake
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Hands-Free Liftgate
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Camera Mirror
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
LPO ILLUMINATED FRONT DOOR SILL PLATES
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with sueded microfiber accents
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED
Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
HD SURROUND VISION
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM
PREMIER PLUS PACKAGE includes (K4C) Wireless Charging (UV2) HD Surround Vision (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist wit...
LPO INTERIOR LUXURY PACKAGE includes (S0M) Illuminated front door sill plates LPO and (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats first and second rows LPO
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Air vents rear console
Engine control stop/start system override
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPING
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seating 5-passenger
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Active Aero Shutters upper
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Roof rails Silver
Door handles body-colour with chrome accent
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional
Sill plates front bright
Antenna body-colour
Exhaust dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips integrated into fascia
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Advanced All-Wheel Drive System twin clutch
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Audio system feature Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer
Lighting interior ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Compass 8-point digital
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Liftgate rear power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Power outlet 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin
Grille Premier signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome accents and Bright Chrome header bar.
Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition a...
Memory settings recalls 2 driver Inchpresets Inch for 8-way power seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column
Mouldings lower bodyside (Painted body-colour with Bright Chrome insert.)
WHEELS 20 Inch (50.8 CM) MEDIUM ANDROID MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 137,938 KM $28,550 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 107,938 KM $4,535 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 132,456 KM $20,550 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$4,535
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2020 Chevrolet Blazer