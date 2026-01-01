2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Hands-Free Liftgate

IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

Rear Camera Mirror

SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)

PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

LPO ILLUMINATED FRONT DOOR SILL PLATES

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with sueded microfiber accents

TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

HD SURROUND VISION

HEADLAMPS LED

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

HEADLAMPS INTELLIBEAM

PREMIER PLUS PACKAGE includes (K4C) Wireless Charging (UV2) HD Surround Vision (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist wit...

LPO INTERIOR LUXURY PACKAGE includes (S0M) Illuminated front door sill plates LPO and (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats first and second rows LPO

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

STEERING WHEEL HEATED includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable

Air vents rear console

Engine control stop/start system override

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPING

Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay

Seating 5-passenger

GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

Active Aero Shutters upper

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down

Roof rails Silver

Door handles body-colour with chrome accent

Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate

Taillamps LED

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers

Glovebox lockable electronic

Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down

Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional

Sill plates front bright

Antenna body-colour

Exhaust dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips integrated into fascia

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Advanced All-Wheel Drive System twin clutch

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Audio system feature Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer

Lighting interior ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Compass 8-point digital

Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...

Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Liftgate rear power programmable hands free with emblem projection

Power outlet 120-volt located on rear of front centre console

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin

Grille Premier signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome accents and Bright Chrome header bar.

Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition a...

Memory settings recalls 2 driver Inchpresets Inch for 8-way power seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column

Mouldings lower bodyside (Painted body-colour with Bright Chrome insert.)