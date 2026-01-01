2021 Ford Explorer

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Led Headlights

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Front collision mitigation

Driver Monitoring

Cruise Control Steering Assist

Aerial View Display System

Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and Internal Memory

Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel

Wheels: 20 Inch Premium Painted Aluminum

Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Leather Heated & Ventilated Captain's Chairs -inc: micro perforated inserts and accent stitching memory driver's seat 10-way power driver w/power function for tilt lumbar and recline and 8-way power front passenger w/power function for lumbar and re...

Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability 12-speakers speed-compensated volume SiriusXM radio (includes 3-month prepaid subscription) and HD Radio

Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints