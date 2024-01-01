2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Bed Liner

Turbocharged

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)

TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC

Requires Subscription

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)

AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capab...

JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED FRONT LEATHER SEAT TRIM

ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD)