$55,980+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
84,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,843 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 157" AT4, 10-Speed Automatic, Diesel I6 3.0L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
Requires Subscription
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capab...
JET BLACK WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS PERFORATED FRONT LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmissi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2021 GMC Sierra 1500