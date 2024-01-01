Menu
4WD Crew Cab 159 Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/400

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

67,326 KM

Details Description Features

$55,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

67,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,326 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 159" Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/400

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start (C49) rear-window defogger (UF2) bed LED cargo area lighting (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate and (JL1) Trailer brake controller
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wired Apple CarPlay and...
LPO DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE includes (RIK) Black Silverado nameplates along with where applicable Black Custom/LT/LTZ/High Country badges LPO (SFZ) Black bowtie LPO and (SB7) Black tailgate CHEVROLET lettering LPO (dealer-installed)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with upper covered armrest storage with fixed lumbar (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

