$55,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
67,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 67,326 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 159" Custom, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/400
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
CUSTOM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
CUSTOM CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) Remote Start (C49) rear-window defogger (UF2) bed LED cargo area lighting (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate and (JL1) Trailer brake controller
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wired Apple CarPlay and...
LPO DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE includes (RIK) Black Silverado nameplates along with where applicable Black Custom/LT/LTZ/High Country badges LPO (SFZ) Black bowtie LPO and (SB7) Black tailgate CHEVROLET lettering LPO (dealer-installed)
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH with upper covered armrest storage with fixed lumbar (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 67,326 KM $55,980 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 76,545 KM $23,480 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 69,451 KM $43,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500