Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr RS, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas I3 1.3L/

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

73,250 KM

Details Description Features

$30,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oasis Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr RS, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas I3 1.3L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C68) automatic climate control air conditioning (UIJ) 8" diagonal colour touchscreen display (USS) one type-A and one type-C charging only USB ports (KI6) 120-volt power outlet (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirro...
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 73,250 KM $30,480 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Dauphin, MB
2021 GMC Acadia SLE 27,307 KM $37,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 67,326 KM $55,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,480

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer