$41,980+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Buick Enclave
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2023 Buick Enclave
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Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
91,522KM
VIN 5GAEVBKWXPJ225312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized seats with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6815A
- Mileage 91,522 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Engine oil indicator
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Phone Charging
Remote panic alarm
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Keyless Open
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
E10 Fuel capable
Electronic Precision Shift
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Hood insulator
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
WHITE FROST TRICOAT Includes Satin Nickel lower exterior accent colour.)
LPO FLOOR LINER PACKAGE includes (RIA) first and second row All-weather floor liners LPO (RIB) third row All-weather floor liner LPO and (CAV) Integrated Cargo Liner LPO
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER THIRD ROW
SPOILER REAR
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
TRAILERING PACKAGE 5000 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system (CTT) Hitch Guidance (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and trailer hitch
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS FIRST AND SECOND ROWS
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Brake parking electronic
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
LPO CARGO PACKAGE includes (VRS) Cargo security shade LPO and (W2D) Vertical cargo net LPO
DARK GALVANIZED SEATS WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
Engine control stop-start system
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power
Wipers front intermittent
Engine control stop-start system override
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Head restraints front adjustable (up/down)
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Liftgate power hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
Seats heated second row outboard seats
Audio system feature Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system with amp and subwoofer
Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarm
Air conditioning refrigerant
Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar with massage feature
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way power lumbar with massage feature
Windows power driver with Express-Up/Down front and rear passenger Express-Down
Roof rails bright aluminized integrated
Windshield acoustic laminated
Door handles body-colour with chrome insert
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Air filter pollutant and fine dust
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Steering power electric
Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent
Seats front buckets
Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) includes 2nd row 40/40 Captains chairs with armrests featuring left seat fore/aft adjustment right seat Pitch Slide for 3rd row access with fore/aft adjustment and 3rd row 60/40 split bench
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Head restraint rear centre seat
Glovebox passenger-side of instrument panel
Lamps turn signal indicator
Mouldings rocker panel unique accent colour
Mouldings bodyside bright chrome
Tires 255/65R18 SL all-season blackwall
Audio system feature USB ports 6 total first row includes 1 auxiliary dual USB (1Amp charge and data); 2nd row includes dual USB charging (2.1 Amps); 3rd row includes dual USB charging in rear outboard positions
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platin...
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced ...
Driver Information centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour configurable display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery life and compass
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and compass display
Floor mats front and rear auxiliary all three rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seat 60/40 split-folding third row bench power folding (Vehicles built prior to August 1 2022 include 60/40 split-folding third row bench power folding seat. Certain vehicles built on or after August 1 2022 will be forced to include (00K) Not Eq...
WHEELS 18 Inch (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2023 Buick Enclave