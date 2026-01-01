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2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$65,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
28,634KM
VIN 3GTUUEE8XRG179626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6924A
- Mileage 28,634 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Black chrome header and grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
ALTERNATOR 220 AMPS
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE
SEAT UP-LEVEL REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child s...
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT FRONT
Front collision mitigation
PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT REAR
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
STEERING COLUMN POWER RAKE AND TELESCOPING
USB PORTS 2 CHARGE/DATA PORTS LOCATED INSIDE CENTRE CONSOLE
Electronic Precision Shift and steering column paddle shifters
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Mirror caps high gloss Black
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Steering wheel wrapped
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD)
RECOVERY HOOKS RED
Windows power rear express down
USB Ports 2 (first row) located on console
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Wireless Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto
Lighting perimeter
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Wipers front rain-sensing
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet interior power outlet 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Window power front passenger express up/down
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the Platinum Plan for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the Platinum Plan ...
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Battery heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Tires LT275/65R18C blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT
USB PORTS (2) CHARGE-ONLY REAR
Keyless Open and Start includes remote keyless entry
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Bedliner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo. Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.)
Headlamps LED projectors with Fade-on/Fade-off animation LED turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
IntelliBeam automatic high beam on/off (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Taillamps LED LED signature taillight with LED stop turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wheelhouse liners rear (Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.)
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with dark panted pockets
Audio System 13.4 Inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with Google built in apps such as navigation and voice assistance includes colour touch-screen multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; fe...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 12.3 Inch diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Premium information Display-13.4 Inch diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
In-Vehicle Trailering App System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
Exhaust dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips. Not available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires TK10*43 Crew Cab 4WD model with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Suspension Off-Road with 2 Inch factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Seat trim Perforated leather front
Transmission 10-speed automatic with Electronic Precision shift electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$65,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2024 GMC Sierra 1500