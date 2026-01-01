$31,550+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford Escape
Active
2025 Ford Escape
Active
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$31,550
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,075KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN4SUB07910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5068
- Mileage 32,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated front row seats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.4 L Fuel Tank
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4500# Gvwr 459.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Equipment Group 200A
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
EBONY UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Wheels: 17 Inch Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM 360L -inc: speed-compensated volume steering wheel mounted controls super categories/live sports categories For You recommendations and SiriusXM listener profiles w/a 3-month prepaid subscription
6-Way Manual Driver Seat -inc: fore/aft up/down and manual recline
SYNC 4 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 Inch LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/app catalog 911 Assist wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and digital owner...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$31,550
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2025 Ford Escape