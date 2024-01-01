Menu
<p>2017 Dodge Charger SXT AWD.  Only 119,000 kms!  Come see us for a test drive!  Financing Available!</p>

2017 Dodge Charger

119,063 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT AWD

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,063KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXJG4HH650922

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4Y008C
  • Mileage 119,063 KM

2017 Dodge Charger SXT AWD.  Only 119,000 kms!  Come see us for a test drive!  Financing Available!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2017 Dodge Charger