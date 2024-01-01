$32,800+ tax & licensing
1997 Chevrolet Camaro
SS SLP CONVERTIBLE, VERY RARE BUILD, AS NEW!!
1997 Chevrolet Camaro
SS SLP CONVERTIBLE, VERY RARE BUILD, AS NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sebring Silver (Met)
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CWCON262
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $32,800*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!
MUST SEE - TRULY STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS. IT WAS DEEMED "CONCOURSE/MUSEUM QUALITY" IN A RECENT PROFSIONAL APPRAISAL! THIS IS A REAL DEAL 30th ANNIVERSARY 1997 CHEVROLET CAMARO CONVERTIBLE SS SLP MODEL WITH THE LT1 315HP ENGINE MATCHED TO A 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANS, MAKING IT EXCEPTIONALLY RARE. IT HAS VERY LOW VERY WELL DOCUMENTED MILEAGE, WITH A FULLY DOCUMENTED BUILD, OWNERSHIP TRAIL AND HISTORY! THESE TRULY ARE THE ICONIC AND SOUGHT AFTER "NEWEST COLLECTABLE" 4TH GENERATION CAMARO! WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT THIS STUNNING CHEVROLET CAMARO SLP SS WITH ONLY 29K ORIGINAL MILES WITH A PERFECT WELL PRESERVED HISTORY! THIS CAMARO IS PRISTINE IN ALL RESPECTS AND HAS BEEN VERY WELL CARED FOR AND LOVINGLY OWNED ITS ENTIRE LIFE! COMES WITH A BINDER OF INFORMATION INCLUDING CORRESPONDENCE FROM SLP CONFIRMING ORDER OPTIONS, BUILD SHEET, HISTORY TRAIL AND MORE! DO NOT MISS OUT ON NUMBER 1211 WHICH COMES IN AS ONE OF 28 MADE OF THIS CONFIGURATION/BUILD!!
After a 24 year hiatus Chevrolet offered the Super Sport (SS) as an optional performance package starting in 1996 as a special build SLP SS model. This made the SLP a special car because previous Camaro models with the SS emblem were known to be high-performance vehicles that roared with fury. This performance model offered more than the standard Camaro. The SLP Engineering team ensured the car had more power, a better brake system, tuned suspension, foot-wide tires, and a custom exhaust. This 1997 30th anniversary version added in the 315hp LT1 engine with the free flowing SLP exhaust, of which there was very few made and this Convertible model is said to be one of 28 similar optioned cars! Very rare car!!
This is one of a few exceptionally very low mileage 4th Generation 30th Anniversary SLP SS Camaro's Convertible around, and very tough to find with this low documented mileage and in this pristine "Concourse" condition. This beauty has never seen winter or for that matter inclement weather driving, always climate control stored, Absolutely Rust free and like new clean front to back, inside and out! You would be hard pressed to find a cleaner one anywhere!! Previously as mentioned it was fully appraised recently as "CONCOURSE CONDITION" with few miles since and has only gone up in value since!
Not only is this low mileage and well cared for by the previous caretakers, but it of course comes with the bullet proof 5.7-liter LT1 V8 that produces 315 horsepower/ 342 TQ with the free flowing exhaust and according to Road & Track magazine, the SS can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and reach a quarter mile in 13.7 seconds at 102 mph, which is very impressive for this generation of muscle cars. This Camaro SLP SS is a cut above the rest and is loaded with factory GM options and SLP performance modifications, making this an amazing car for anyone's collection!!
This car has recently had over $4,000 invested including PPF paint protection on the whole front of the car, upgraded New Gear set for greater performance (factory set included), a fresh Dyno-tuned Tune up done by Motion Performance in Winnipeg and more.
Some features include:
- VERY RARE 5.7-liter LT1 Fuel Injected V8 that produces 315 horsepower and 342 Torque (SLP Upgraded)
- 6-Speed Hurst Tranny/Shifter
- Performance Torsen Rear End ( SLP upgraded)
- upgraded New Gear set for greater performance (factory set included)
- Fresh Dyno-Tuned Tune up done by Motion Performance
- Composite hood with functional cold air induction (SLP Upgraded)
- SLP Added performance Exhaust
- SLP added HURST shifter
- Leather wrapped steering wheel
- Freshly PPF Paint Protection added on entire front of car
- Delco/Bose CD stereo
- Air/Cruise/Tilt
- Remote entry
- All power options incl Power Convertible Soft Top
- SLP Build Stickers and the SS Limited Edition
- Rocker panel moldings, rear fascia extensions, and a three-part spoiler.
- Special SS badging and 30th Anniversary embossed seats
- Integrated rear spoiler
- Chrome C6 Corvette ZR-1 style wheels on Near New Firestone Firehawk High Performance tires (Factory Rims and tires that are in MINT condition included).
- and much more
This 1997 Camaro SLP SS is considered one of the rarest Camaro's built, with Chevrolet only manufacturing a total of 3038 units and this one is build #1211, of which only 237 were convertibles almost at the end of production and there was only 28 Silver 6-Speed Convertibles SLP Camaro's were ever built (documented)!!.
This 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SLP SS has had only mature extremally fussy caretakers and it now shows 29k original miles. The car is finished in stunning Silver with Black Soft top over Flawless upholstery and is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 6-speed Manual Hurst Shifter transmission. Features include Power Black top, a Delco-Bose CD stereo, air conditioning, and the SLP Engineering SS Alteration package, which added a composite hood, a high-flow air intake system, revised suspension, a performance exhaust system and a limited-slip differential. This Camaro SS is now offered with SLP data build information sheet, a clean Carfax report and more. This is a great driving and sounding car, and best of all it is a very low mileage and well cared for car that was NOT abused a day in its life! It is equipped with All the right options to make this a reliable daily driver to a street performer that gets up and goes if you want it to! This was one very well cared for Camaro and it shows! Don't miss out on a great deal to have the Real Deal!! Available now with No-Disappointments. Do Not miss out on your DREAM car!!! Better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun!!
The 4th Generation Camaro is the new up and coming "Classic car" and have proven to be increasing dramatically in value year over year as of late, and this is the one you want - a rare SLP engineered SS model with a limited number build. This is truly great value, a great investment and especially a low mileage example like this one! Are you ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.
Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023