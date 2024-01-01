2005 Chevrolet Express

Menu
<p>6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Affordable cargo van, safetied, and a good start toward your camper conversion. Clean unit with only 93,400kms. Runs and drives well. Only $11,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

93,400 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

93,400KM
Used
VIN 1GCHG35U551225608

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 93,400 KM

6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Affordable cargo van, safetied, and a good start toward your camper conversion. Clean unit with only 93,400kms. Runs and drives well. Only $11,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

Transmission Overdrive Switch

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

