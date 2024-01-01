$11,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 93,400 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Affordable cargo van, safetied, and a good start toward your camper conversion. Clean unit with only 93,400kms. Runs and drives well. Only $11,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Motorland Enterprises
