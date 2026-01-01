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<p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>V8 , auto, air, pw, pl, am/fm <span> </span>radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Cargo shelving, Clean, safety unit showing 173,100 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

2010 Ford Econoline

173,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
14108983

2010 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1778861387151
  2. 1778861387800
  3. 1778861388395
  4. 1778861388888
  5. 1778861389378
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
173,100KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE1ELXADA82555

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 82555
  • Mileage 173,100 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 , auto, air, pw, pl, am/fm  radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Cargo shelving, Clean, safety unit showing 173,100 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2010 Ford Econoline