$13,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Econoline
Commercial
2010 Ford Econoline
Commercial
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
173,100KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE1ELXADA82555
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 82555
- Mileage 173,100 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 , auto, air, pw, pl, am/fm radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Cargo shelving, Clean, safety unit showing 173,100 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2010 Ford Econoline