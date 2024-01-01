Menu
Dual motor, auto pilot ,AWD sedan. Well equipped car with many options including sunroof, rear view camera, blue tooth plus much more ! A recent arrival from B.C. with 167,300kms. Clean, safetied car that shows well, drives well and a great addition to any driveway! Financing avail. O.A.C. powertrain warranty avail. Only $28,500. Taxes extra.

2015 Tesla Model S

167,300 KM

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

167,300KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E24FF116446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 116446
  • Mileage 167,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual motor, auto pilot ,AWD sedan. Well equipped car with many options including sunroof, rear view camera, blue tooth plus much more ! A recent arrival from B.C. with 167,300kms. Clean, safetied car that shows well, drives well and a great addition to any driveway! Financing avail. O.A.C. powertrain warranty avail. Only $28,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2015 Tesla Model S