$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT HELLCAT, LOADED, STUNNING COLORS, LOW K/AS NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Listing ID: 10525494
Stock #: W6930
VIN: 2C3CDZC91GH278559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W6930
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $74,800. Finance Price: $72,800. (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!
WOW, WHAT A STUNNING AND EXHILARATING CAR!! IT HAS A GREAT COLOR COMBINATION AND IT IS STILL LIKE NEW WITH LOW LOW KMS AND A PERFECT WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY. VERY HARD TO FIND AND HIGHLY DESIRABLE 2016 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT, LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND EQUIPPED WITH THE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED 707HP ENGINE MAKING FOR A REAL BEAST!!
- 6.2L Supercharged HEMI Hellcat V8 engine (making a crazy 707 hp & 650 ft-lbs TQ)
- 8-speed TorqueFlite High Performance Auto stick automatic with Tip Start
- Steering wheel-mounted shift control
- 2.62 rear axle ratio (Anti-spin differential rear axle)
- All-Speed Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Active exhaust
- High-speed engine controller
- 4-wheel 6-piston disc anti-lock brakes with Red brake calipers
- Ready Alert Braking
- Rain Brake Support
- Hill Start Assist
- Upgraded & Rare Black and Sepia Laguna leather interior
- Power Heated & cooled sport seats
- SRT leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
- Heated steering wheel
- Power tilt/telescoping steering column
- dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Uconnect 8.4-inch Touch/SiriusXM/Hands-free multi media stereo
- harman/kardon GreenEdge amp with Premium 18-speaker audio system
- Hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming
- Factory Navigation
- Keyless Entry & Remote starter
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
- Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- High intensity discharge headlamps
- Automatic high beam headlamp control
- 340 km/h primary speedometer
- SRT Performance Pages & Race Set Setup
- Functional hood scoop
- Satin Black rear spoiler
- Bright dual rear exhaust tips
- Body-colour fascia & mirrors
- LED taillamps
- Black fuel filler door
- Full Clear 3M protection package already applied
- All keys & Manual (including the "RED Key"
- 20 inch SRT Dark Bronze lightweight forged aluminum "Brass Monkey wheels" on Performance tires,
- And So much more
- Read below for more info...
With unprecedented power and quickness, this stunning Low km, Accident-Free 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Granite Crystal Metallic is a unique force. Powered by a SuperCharged 6.2 Liter Hellcat HEMI V8 that serves up an intoxicating 707hp connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with an astounding quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 199mph. This Rear Wheel Drive coupe also helps you secure nearly 22mpg out on the highway. Bilstein's high-performance suspension and the world-class stopping power of Brembo brakes prime this machine for driving perfection! Practically irresistible, the powerful contours of this SRT Hellcat stand out with 20-inch Brass Monkey" forged aluminum wheels and menacing projector headlamps, plus Upgraded & Rare Black and Sepia Laguna leather interior, a front splitter & rear spoiler.
From upgraded Brembo brakes to a high-performance adaptive suspension, every aspect has been tuned, reworked or primed for this high level of performance. The Bilstein adaptive dampening system includes a three-mode system. Drivers can enjoy Street Mode for a more compliant ride, Sport mode for the firm handling that enthusiasts crave, and Track mode for the speediest response.
This Hellcat offers heated/ventilated premium leather power sport seating with custom embossing, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Appreciate the versatility of a 60/40 split rear folding seat and the convenience of power windows with one-touch functionality. This modernized classic powerhouse will fill you with joy the second you get behind the wheel and you'll appreciate a Harman/Kardon audio system!
The Uconnect infotainment system offers an 8-4 touchscreen with a drag-and-drop menu and Siri Eyes Free. There's even a do not disturb feature to block texts or phone calls. Hands-free texting and phone calling are basic features. The Navigation and a rearview camera add the real-time information that drivers need.
It has been carefully built with quality materials as well as safety features such as multi-stage airbags and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. The ultimate combination of raw power, pure performance, and authentic attitude, this Challenger SRT Hellcat will indulge all of your senses, so reward yourself today!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, a clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from with up to 10 years of coverage. What a Great find - must be seen!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
