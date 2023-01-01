2016 Dodge Challenger

$74,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525494

10525494 Stock #: W6930

W6930 VIN: 2C3CDZC91GH278559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Orange

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # W6930

Mileage 10,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.