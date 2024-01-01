$32,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Dutchmen Aerolite
292BDHS 34FT LGHT WT, BUNK HOUSE, SLEEP 10, LOADED
2017 Dutchmen Aerolite
292BDHS 34FT LGHT WT, BUNK HOUSE, SLEEP 10, LOADED
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $32,800. Finance Price: $31,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV!
2017 Dutchmen Aerolite Luxury Class 292 DBHS highlights:
- Private Rear Bunk Room with Unique raising bunks for storage room ("HAPPIJAC BUNK BED AND STORAGE SPACE")
- Curb Side Rear cargo door to access the unique storage room
- Private Front Master Bedroom with King Bed
- U-Shaped Dinette
- Convertible Sleeper Sofa
- UPGRADED RESIDENTIAL FURNITURE
- Sleeps up to 10
- Entertainment wall with Room for a Large Flat Screen TV
- Residential Style Bathroom
- 4 Corner auto leveling system
- Pass-Through Storage
- So much more!!
MUST SEE, TRULY AMAZING FLOOR PLAN WITH A VERY UNIQUE REAR BUNK ROOM/STORAGE- SO MUCH FUNCTIONALITY AND OPTIONS IN A SMALLER, LIGHT WIEGHT SPACE!!
You can RV whenever you want with your spouse or your whole family with sleeping space for ten happy people in this 2017 Dutchmen Aerolite Luxury Class 292 DBHS . Four campers can sleep in the private bunkhouse while others use the living room furniture once it's set up for bedtime. No worries about falling asleep quickly since you have your own private master bedroom up front with a residential King bed. In the morning, everyone can gather around the U-shaped Dinette while relaxing and watching the entertainment center while the cook makes breakfast with full amenities.
Let your next set of travel plans include the Dutchmen Aerolite travel trailer! You'll be glad you did when you find out that this RV has an aluminum super-structure design making it perfect to tow behind most vehicles. You can use the auto leveling sys to help with easy set up. Sit outside underneath the power awning each night to enjoy time spent together in the fresh air, and use the AM/FM/CD/DVD stereo and exterior speakers to provide some extra entertainment while you're outside.
EXTRA CLEAN AND LOADED WITH HIGH END FEATURES, This 2017 Dutchmen Aerolite Luxury Class 292 DBHS is a 34ft Full Size BIG Slide, rear bunk house RV AND its an ultra-lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with features and its made by Dutchmen, a trusted name in quality. It is an Exceptionally clean & sharp RV with a great layout, great options and best of all, it's perfect for the family budget! You can have it all with this Dutchmen Aerolite Luxury Class 292 DBHS... Superior comfort, Modern Style, Amenities and LOW payments! Ultra Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 6746 lbs dry weight! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Dutchmen RVs. It features a large Sofa/ U-shaped Dinette Slide and a private Rear Bunk room IT HAS SO MUCH ROOM because of the great layout! The main entertaining area has the Big sofa/ U shaped dinette slide, of which both convert to double beds (for a total sleep count of 10!!). The U shaped Dinette is great as it allows the whole family to sit around the table at meal or entertainment time. Both are finished in clean faux leather to ad a touch of class and easy to keep clean. Across from these is a large kitchen with all the amenities of home. It features a double sink, 3 burner range, Oven, overhead microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of overhead cabinet storage. The entire area is great for entertaining. You won't hear the infamous, "Get out of my Way" any more! The big Entertainment Wall has a room for a large flat screen TV! This beauty has a true rear bunk room for the kids. There are 2 double bunks that go up and down (electric) with storage cabinets and drawers (total sleep count of 10!!). This unique rear bunk room converts to a great storage room with the bunks moved up to the roof and with it's own access door -
What a great idea!! None nicer really and You'll be grateful for the amount of storage you get. The washroom features a Tub/shower combo, vent and Toilet, medicine cabinet and vanity plus a 6 gallon water heater. Up Front, there are 2 separate entrances to the master bedroom for privacy for mom and dad! Here you'll find a good-sized private master bedroom with a King sized bed, dual wardrobes, night stands under bed storage! There's a large power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is a lot of storage outside too. It's so easy to set up with the Power Auto Leveling 4 corner leveling jacks and front power hitch. What a great layout which includes all the amenities of home and loads of storage space. You can sleep 10 easy, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room and loads of storage space. Must See!!
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023