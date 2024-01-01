$35,000+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 225779
- Mileage 100,550 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Cargo area is well equipped with divider, shelving, plus roof rack and towing package. Clean, safetied unit with only 100,550kms. Work ready and priced right at only $35,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
