Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Cargo area is well equipped with divider, shelving, plus roof rack and towing package. Clean, safetied unit with only 100,550kms. Work ready and priced right at only $35,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2017 GMC Savana

100,550 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Savana

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1706810826
  2. 1706810831
  3. 1706810837
  4. 1706810842
  5. 1706810848
  6. 1706810853
  7. 1706810859
  8. 1706810864
  9. 1706810870
  10. 1706810875
  11. 1706810881
Contact Seller

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,550KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFFXH1225779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 225779
  • Mileage 100,550 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Cargo area is well equipped with divider, shelving, plus roof rack and towing package. Clean, safetied unit with only 100,550kms. Work ready and priced right at only $35,000. Taxes extra. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express for sale in Headingley, MB
2015 Chevrolet Express 307,700 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS for sale in Headingley, MB
2015 Chevrolet City Express LS 120,800 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Econoline for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford Econoline 169,800 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Savana