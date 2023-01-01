Menu
2.0,auto, 7pass. with dual side door option. Well equipped XLT trim level with air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. small screen, rear view camera, power seats and mirrors.  Clean, safetied and Winter ready  with 160,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. powertrain warranty avail. $24,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

2019 Ford Transit Connect

160,000 KM

$24,000

+ tax & licensing

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN NM0GS9F28K1418001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0,auto, 7pass. with dual side door option. Well equipped XLT trim level with air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. small screen, rear view camera, power seats and mirrors.  Clean, safetied and Winter ready  with 160,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. powertrain warranty avail. $24,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

2019 Ford Transit Connect