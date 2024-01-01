$26,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT2 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED/HTD SEAT, CLEAN/SHARP
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT2 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED/HTD SEAT, CLEAN/SHARP
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GNW7067
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $26,800. Finance Price: $25,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
SHOWS LIKE NEW, EXTRA SHARP, VERY WELL EQUIPPED LT2 ALL WHEEL DRIVE EDITION, WESTERN CANADIAN LEASE RETURN WITH LOW VERY WELL CARED FOR KMS. 2020 EQUINOX LT2 1.5T ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE POWER HEATED SEATS, BUCKETS.CONSOLE, MULTI MEDIA INFOTAINMENT AND MUCH MORE, SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL, MUST BE SEEN! EXTRA CLEAN, VERY WELL LOOKED AFTER SUV!!
- 1.5L DOHC I4 TURBO, VVT Engine
- 6 speed electronic auto trans
- GM Smart All Wheel Drive
- Engine control - Auto start/Stop for fuel economy
- Electronic stability and traction control
- Beautiful Two Tone Power Heated power sport buckets/console
- Dual Zone fully automatic climate control
- Premium Big Screen color touch screen Multi Media audio with AUX, USB and satellite input
- Smart Device Integration / Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto / 4G WiFi Hotspot
- Bluetooth for phone and media input
- GM Onstar Services
- Steering wheel audio controls
- Factory Remote start
- Smart Proximity keys with key-less entry
- Push button start
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Following distance Indicator
- Front pedestrian Braking
- Lane Departure warning and Lane Keeping assist
- Forward Collision alert
- Rear Vision camera
- Rear Park assist
- Rear Cross-traffic alert
- Side Blind Spot alert
- Lane change alert
- Intellibeam Auto high beam control
- HID headlamps & LED Fog lights
- Full LED Lighting inside and out
- Power lift gate
- Rear Cargo Privacy cover
- Dark privacy glass
- Sport Alloy Wheels with strong Toyo Tires
- Read below for more info...
STILL AS NEW, WITH A VERY WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY AND EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS MAKES THIS THE PERFECT SUV AND TREMENDOES VALUE FOR ANYONE!! STUNNING, VERY WELL OPTIONED 2020 EQUINOX LT2 1.5L TURBO ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN LEASE RETURN, LOW KMS SUV THAT IS TRULY STUNNING!! This is one great compact SUV that is stylish and functional that you will fall in love with the second you climb behind the wheel! Grab this well-cared for SUV in premium condition with all the options you'd want or need at a fraction of the New Price. Huge Value & great looks!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, 1-Owner Well serviced Western Canadian CARFAX history report, lots of the GM Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find - ON SALE NOW. Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023