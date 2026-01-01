$33,000+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
T-350 148" Low Roof XLT RWD
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,300KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FBAX2Y86LKA21695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 161,300 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 liter ,XLT ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth Media center,12 Passanger. work ready, over head a/c and heat. Carpet floors, clean and safetied with 161,300 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $21,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
