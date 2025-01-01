Menu
2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI 6.2L V8 4X4 W/10-SPEED TRANSMISSION

SALE PRICE: $59,800 PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

VERY LOW KMS - HUGE VALUE - STUNNING AND SPOTLESS ONYX BLACK ON BLACK, DEALER SERVICED, TOP OF THE LINE AND COMPLETELY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS. EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU WOULD WANT AND MORE IN A TRUCK, FROM HEATED AND COOLED SEATS TO SUNROOF, THIS TRUCK HAS IT ALL! OF COURSE FACTORY REMOTE START, DRIVER ALERT PKG WITH BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE AND EVEN MUCH MORE! 

- 6.2L Ecotec 3 V-8 engine (producing 420 HP and 460 lbs of pulling torque) - Chrome tipped dual exhaust - NEW 10-Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes - Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD) - Auto Locking rear diff - STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST - Traction Control - Stability Control - 10-way adjustable front premium leather seating both heated and cooled with full size center console - Heated Leather wrapped Steering wheel - MEMORY SETTINGS FOR DRIVERS SEAT AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS - 2 WAY Power sunroof - power rear sliding window - Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system - Factory Navigation - AUX, USB and Satellite input - Apple Car Play and Android Auto - 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot - Bluetooth for media and phone - Bose Premium stereo system with subwoofer - wireless charging phone charger - Dual Zone Auto climate control - Blue tooth keys with push button start - Back up camera - Factory remote starter - Remote deployable Multi-function Tailgate - Chrome appearance package - CHROME FRONT RECOVERY HOOKS - HIGH INTENSITY LED HEADLAMPS - LED TURN SIGNALS / LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS / LED SIGNATURE TAIL LAMPS - Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller - Pro-Grade trailering sys - TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH GUIDANCE - Front and rear park assist - Full Safety Suite/Driver alert pkg- Lane Departure, blind spot, forward collision, pedestrian braking and more - SAFETY: - LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT - REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - DRIVERS SAFETY ALERT SEAT - HD SURROUND VISION - REAR CAMERA MIRROR - FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - LOW SPEED FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING - FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING - LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM HEADLAMPS - Factory Spray in box-liner - Factory Chrome HD running boards - Soft fold up tonneau box cover - Dealer installed Moulded Mudflaps - OEM 20-inch Polished High end aluminum alloy wheels

WOW WHAT A STUNNING TRUCK! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, FULLY EQUIPPED, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, WITH VERY LOW KMS AT ONLY 45,000K!!! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE TRUCK LOADED WITH EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND ONE GREAT LOOKING TOP OF THE LINE GMC IN THIS DENALI!! BEAUTIFUL ONYX BLACK PAINT & CHROME OVER BLACK THIS 2021 DENALI HAS IT ALL, GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS, AND MORE LIKE THE ALL NEW 6.2L V8 and all new 10-speed Automatic trans (this truck gets great fuel economy!) Ready for all your work or pleasure needs. This truck is extra sharp in all respects. This truck is well over $100,000 to replace today and it still shows like new!! Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for LOW kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident. None nicer at this price point!!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, SPOTLESS Certified CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from including long term up to 10 YEARS!! and even some unlimited KM options!!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Well over $100,000 to replace today with these options. Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. 

Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

45,000 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI BLACK ON BLACK WITH VERY LOW KMS!! AS NEW!!

12952829

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI BLACK ON BLACK WITH VERY LOW KMS!! AS NEW!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
VIN 3GTU9FELXMG468185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7715
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

VERY LOW KMS - HUGE VALUE - STUNNING AND SPOTLESS ONYX BLACK ON BLACK, DEALER SERVICED, TOP OF THE LINE AND COMPLETELY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI 6.2L V8 4X4 W/10-SPEED TRANSMISSION! EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU WOULD WANT AND MORE IN A TRUCK, FROM HEATED AND COOLED SEATS TO SUNROOF, THIS TRUCK HAS IT ALL! OF COURSE FACTORY REMOTE START, DRIVER ALERT PKG WITH BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE AND EVEN MUCH MORE!

- 6.2L Ecotec 3 V-8 engine (producing 420 HP and 460 lbs of pulling torque)
- Chrome tipped dual exhaust
- NEW 10-Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto Locking rear diff
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- 10-way adjustable front premium leather seating both heated and cooled with full size center console
- Heated Leather wrapped Steering wheel
- MEMORY SETTINGS FOR DRIVER'S SEAT AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS
- 2 WAY Power sunroof
- power rear sliding window
- Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system
- Factory Navigation
- AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Bose Premium stereo system with subwoofer
- wireless charging phone charger
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Back up camera
- Factory remote starter
- Remote deployable Multi-function Tailgate
- Chrome appearance package
- CHROME FRONT RECOVERY HOOKS
- HIGH INTENSITY LED HEADLAMPS
- LED TURN SIGNALS / LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS / LED SIGNATURE TAIL LAMPS
- Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller
- Pro-Grade trailering sys
- TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH GUIDANCE
- Front and rear park assist
- Full Safety Suite/Driver alert pkg- Lane Departure, blind spot, forward collision, pedestrian braking and more
- SAFETY:
- LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
- REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT
- DRIVER'S SAFETY ALERT SEAT
- HD SURROUND VISION
- REAR CAMERA MIRROR
- FORWARD COLLISION ALERT
- LOW SPEED FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING
- FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING
- LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING
- INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH-BEAM HEADLAMPS
- Factory Spray in box-liner
- Factory Chrome HD running boards
- Soft fold up tonneau box cover
- Dealer installed Moulded Mudflaps
- OEM 20-inch Polished High end aluminum alloy wheels
- Read below for more info...

WOW WHAT A STUNNING TRUCK! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, FULLY EQUIPPED, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, WITH VERY LOW KMS AT ONLY 45,000K!!! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE TRUCK LOADED WITH EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND ONE GREAT LOOKING TOP OF THE LINE GMC IN THIS DENALI!! BEAUTIFUL ONYX BLACK PAINT & CHROME OVER BLACK THIS 2021 DENALI HAS IT ALL, GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS, AND MORE LIKE THE ALL NEW 6.2L V8 and all new 10-speed Automatic trans (this truck gets great fuel economy!) Ready for all your work or pleasure needs. This truck is extra sharp in all respects. This truck is well over $100,000 to replace today and it still shows like new!! Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for LOW kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident. None nicer at this price point!!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, SPOTLESS Certified CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from including long term up to 10 YEARS!! and even some unlimited KM options!!! 

Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2021 GMC Sierra 1500