2022 Dodge Ram 1500

**Cash Price: $53,800. Finance Price: $52,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees. Free Car Fax History report with every vehicle! FULLY LOADED RAM SPORT LEVEL 2 SPECIAL GT EDITION! THIS TRUCK HAS ALL THE GOODIES AND SOME AND EXCEPTIONALLY GREAT LOOKS!!! THIS SPORT GT EDITION IS A RURAL SAASKATCHEWAN TRADE AND IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND INCLUDES SPECIAL GT PACKAGE, 12-INCH BIG SCREEN PREMIUM HARMON KARDON 19-SPEAKER STEREO AND MUCH MORE! STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW AND YOU SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW WITH THIS 2022 RAM 1500 CREW CAB SPORT LEVEL GT EDITION FLAWLESS & SHARP!! - 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque) - 8 Speed automatic - Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case incl AWD - 3.92 rear axle ratio - Mopar Cold Air Intake System - Factory Performance Passive cold end Dual Exhaust (Sounds amazing!!) - Power 5 Passenger sport seating with upgraded full length large center console with sport shifter - Beautiful double stitched Black Sport leather seats with "GT" badging - Heated & cooled front seating - Heated steering wheel - Power adjustable pedals with memory - Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting - Huge 12" Uconnect 4C touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system with navigation - HARMON KARDON 19-speaker Premium sound system and multimedia audio with Satellite input - Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input - Android Auto and Apple Cap Play - Dual zone auto climate control - LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights - Key-less Enter n Go with push button start - Factory remote starter - Remote tailgate release - Park Sense front and rear - Park View Backup camera - Sport Level 2 Equipment Group - Sport G/T Package: - Underseat lighting - GT Interior Theme - Mopar bright pedal kit - Sport Performance Hood - Tow Package - Optional New box liner available as shown already installed (at additional cost) - Factory 20-inch Sport wheels on Brand New Goodyear Eagle LSA Tires - Read Below for More info... WOW!! GREAT LOOKING, HARD LOADED & STUNNING SPORT EDITION WITH THE SPECIAL GT EDITION PACKAGE WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!! NEW GENERATION, LOADED, STILL LIKE NEW, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN RURAL SASKATCHEWAN TRADE. These trucks are truly loaded when equipped with the Sport Level 2 package and the GT package. 2022 RAM 1500 LARAMIE SPORT LEVEL 2 GT EDITION 4X4! This SPORT Crew Cab is equipped with the improved 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel Saver producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know youre not in "every other RAM". The exterior LEDs front to back plus body-Colour Matched bumpers and grill and sport Performance Hood and add in the GT Edition with black all accents and upgraded optional wheels, really sets this truck apart and above the rest!!! With the Sport Level 2 Equipment Group and the GT packages you get all the standard options plus ALL THE UPGRADES including park sense front and back, dual zone auto climate control, power pedals, power sliding rear window, power 5 passenger double-stitched Leather seating and large center console, heated & cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel with controls and upgraded Uconnect 4C with the HUGE 12" touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Your music is also upgraded to the Harmon Kardon premium 19-speaker audio system with media hub, apps, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth for phone and media input. Addition options include power folding mirrors, remote start, key-less Go with push button start, LED lighting inside and out, over head console, Full Sport Appearance Package with colour matched bumpers, grill and handle insets and more, tailgate with remote release, performance dual exhaust, Factory 20-inch Sport wheels on Brand New Goodyear Eagle LSA Tires and more. This is one gorgeous truck! Take it home today and save thousands over new! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Saskatchewan CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new MSRP!. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

74,000 KM

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

74,000KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

**Cash Price: $53,800. Finance Price: $52,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees. Free Car Fax History report with every vehicle!

FULLY LOADED RAM SPORT LEVEL 2 SPECIAL GT EDITION! THIS TRUCK HAS ALL THE GOODIES AND SOME AND EXCEPTIONALLY GREAT LOOKS!!! THIS SPORT GT EDITION IS A RURAL SAASKATCHEWAN TRADE AND IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND INCLUDES SPECIAL GT PACKAGE, 12-INCH BIG SCREEN PREMIUM HARMON KARDON 19-SPEAKER STEREO AND MUCH MORE! STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW AND YOU SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW WITH THIS 2022 RAM 1500 CREW CAB SPORT LEVEL GT EDITION FLAWLESS & SHARP!!

- 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case incl AWD
- 3.92 rear axle ratio
- Mopar Cold Air Intake System
- Factory Performance Passive cold end Dual Exhaust (Sounds amazing!!)
- Power 5 Passenger sport seating with upgraded full length large center console with sport shifter
- Beautiful double stitched Black Sport leather seats with "GT" badging
- Heated & cooled front seating
- Heated steering wheel
- Power adjustable pedals with memory
- Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
- Huge 12" Uconnect 4C touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system with navigation
- HARMON KARDON 19-speaker Premium sound system and multimedia audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Dual zone auto climate control
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Key-less Enter 'n Go with push button start
- Factory remote starter
- Remote tailgate release
- Park Sense front and rear
- Park View Backup camera
- Sport Level 2 Equipment Group
- Sport G/T Package:
- Underseat lighting
- GT Interior Theme
- Mopar bright pedal kit
- Sport Performance Hood
- Tow Package
- Optional New box liner available as shown already installed (at additional cost)
- Factory 20-inch Sport wheels on Brand New Goodyear Eagle LSA Tires
- Read Below for More info...

WOW!! GREAT LOOKING, HARD LOADED & STUNNING SPORT EDITION WITH THE SPECIAL GT EDITION PACKAGE WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!! NEW GENERATION, LOADED, STILL LIKE NEW, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN RURAL SASKATCHEWAN TRADE. These trucks are truly loaded when equipped with the Sport Level 2 package and the GT package. 2022 RAM 1500 LARAMIE SPORT LEVEL 2 GT EDITION 4X4! This SPORT Crew Cab is equipped with the improved 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel Saver producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back plus body-Colour Matched bumpers and grill and sport Performance Hood and add in the GT Edition with black all accents and upgraded optional wheels, really sets this truck apart and above the rest!!! With the Sport Level 2 Equipment Group and the GT packages you get all the standard options plus ALL THE UPGRADES including park sense front and back, dual zone auto climate control, power pedals, power sliding rear window, power 5 passenger double-stitched Leather seating and large center console, heated & cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel with controls and upgraded Uconnect 4C with the HUGE 12" touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Your music is also upgraded to the Harmon Kardon premium 19-speaker audio system with media hub, apps, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth for phone and media input. Addition options include power folding mirrors, remote start, key-less Go with push button start, LED lighting inside and out, over head console, Full Sport Appearance Package with colour matched bumpers, grill and handle insets and more, tailgate with remote release, performance dual exhaust, Factory 20-inch Sport wheels on Brand New Goodyear Eagle LSA Tires and more. This is one gorgeous truck! Take it home today and save thousands over new!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Saskatchewan CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new MSRP!. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

