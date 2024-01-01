$39,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Dutchmen Kodiak
SE 28SBH 33FT LIGHT WT, BUNK ROOM/GREAT LAYOUT!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White with Grey/Toupe Graphics
- Interior Colour WHITE & EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $39,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
2022 Dutchmen Kodiak SE Ultra-Lite 28SBH highlights:
Specs: Length: 32.83' | Weight: 5457.0 lbs | Slide Outs: 1 | Sleep Number: 8 | Exterior Height: 10.75' | Fresh Water Tank: 21.0 gal | Black Water Tank: 28.0 gal
- Private Rear Bunkhouse with Storage
- Private Front Master Bedroom
- CENTER LIVING ROOM * CENTER KITCHEN * BUNKS * SIDE AISLE BATH W/GARDEN TUB
- Large Dinette / Sleeper Sofa Slide
- Convertible Sofa
- Sleeps 8
- Entertainment wall for a TV
- Outdoor Fridge
- Pass-Through Storage
- All Season Climate Package
- Power Front and Rear leveling jacks
- Power Front hitch
- So much more!!
MUST SEE, AMAZING FLOOR PLAN - SO MUCH FUNCTIONALITY AND OPTIONS IN A SMALLER, VERY LIGHT WIEGHT SPACE!!
You can RV whenever you want with your spouse or your whole family with sleeping space for eight happy people will lots of storage in this Kodiak SE travel trailer. The kids can sleep in the private bunkhouse while others use the living room furniture once it's set up for bedtime. No worries about falling asleep quickly since you have your own private master bedroom up front with a residential queen bed. In the morning, everyone can gather under the Power awning, or you can choose to stay indoors while relaxing while the cook makes breakfast with full amenities.
Let your next set of travel plans include the 2022 Dutchmen Kodiak SE Ultra-Lite 28SBH travel trailer! You'll be glad you did when you find out that this RV has an aluminum super-structure design making it perfect to tow behind most vehicles. Sit outside underneath the power awning with LED lights each night to enjoy time spent together in the fresh air.
STILL AS NEW AND LOADED WITH NICE FEATURES, This 2022 Dutchmen Kodiak SE Ultra-Lite 28SBH is a 33ft Full Size BIG Slide, rear bunk house RV AND its an ultra-lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with features and its made by Dutchmen, a trusted name in quality. It is an Exceptionally clean & sharp RV with a great layout, great options and best of all, it's perfect for the family budget! You can have it all with this Kodiak Ultra-Lite 28SBH ... Superior comfort, Modern Style, Amenities and LOW payments! Ultra Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 5457 lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 698lbs! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Dutchmen RVs. It features a large Sofa/ Dinette Slide and a private Rear Bunk room IT HAS SO MUCH ROOM because of the great layout! The main entertaining area has the Big sofa/ dinette slide, of which both convert to double beds (for a total sleep count of 8!!). Both are finished in clean faux leather and modern colors to ad a touch of class and easy to keep clean. Across from these is a large kitchen with all the amenities of home. It features a double sized sink, 2 burner range, Oven, overhead microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of overhead cabinet storage. The entire area is great for entertaining. You won't hear the infamous, "Get out of my Way" any more! This beauty has a true rear bunk room for the kids. There are 2 bunks with storage cabinets (total sleep count of 8!!). You'll be grateful for the amount of storage you get. The large rear side washroom features a shower/Tub, vent and Toilet, medicine cabinet and vanity plus a 6 gallon water heater. Up front you'll find a good-sized private master bedroom for Mom and Dad, a queen sized bed, dual wardrobes, night stands and under bed storage. There's a large power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is a lot of storage outside too. And don't forget the outside fridge! It's so easy to set up with the Power 4 corner leveling jacks and front hitch. You can sleep 8, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room and loads of storage space. And don't worry about the short RV season as you can even camp longer into the season with the extended season package already included and built into this RV! Must See - absolutely shows like new in all respects with a current modern design.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
