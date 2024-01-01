$59,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
FX4 6.2L 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED/8FT BOX, ONLY 23K KMS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7131
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $59,800. Finance Price: $58,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STILL LIKE NEW WITH VERY LOW KMS - YES ONLY 43K KMS!!!, READY TO GO TO WORK, 8-FOOT BOX, HEAVY DUTY GVW, 2022 SUPER DUTY Ford F-350 CREW CAB FX4 EDITION 6.2L V8 4X4 WITH AN 8FT BOX & TOW PKG EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL 6.2L V8 AND LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT
- 10-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power seats (6-Passenger with folding center console)
- Power Pedals
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- rear parking sensors
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Extendable & Folding tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- rear under-seat storage compartment
- HD side step Running boards
- Full Chrome XLT Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill, side steps and more)
- FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package
- New Box Liner available at additional cost (Box is like new!)
- Cargo Management sys
- 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Meaty Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires
- Read below for more info..
HARD TO FIND with such low low kms and perfect history - yes only 43K kms! SHOWS NEAR NEW CONDITION AND VERY WELL OPTIONED, WORK OR PLAY READY, HEAVY DUTY 2022 Ford F-350 FX4 PACKAGE 4X4.. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Cdn truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 10-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote entry, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package, tinted windows, New Box liner available if desired at additional cost, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Meaty Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires and so much more. Very clean ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident certified CARFAX history, lots of the Ford Canada Factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022
