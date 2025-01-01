Menu
2022 RAM 1500 CREW CAB WARLOCK EDITION

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

68,000 KM

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK EDITION CREW 4X4, LOADED/AS NEW/SHARP!

12690804

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK EDITION CREW 4X4, LOADED/AS NEW/SHARP!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG0NS249786

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7630
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

SALE PRICE: $46,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

STUNNING AND LOADED 2022 RAM 1500 CREW CAB WARLOCK EDITION , HUGE VALUE - YOU SAVE OVER $2O,000 FROM NEW MRSP & THIS TRUCK SHOWS LIKE NEW IN ALL RESPECTS WITH LOW WELL CARED FOR KMS. VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2022 RAM 1500 CLASSIC CREW CAB WARLOCK NIGHT EDITION 4X4, GREAT LOOKS, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, EXRTA CLEAN AND WELL LOOKED AFTER!

- 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine (producing 305 hp)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Antispin differential rear axle WITH 3.55 rear axle ratio
- Rear heavyduty shock absorbers
- Transfer case skid plate
- Front suspension skid plate
- Hard to find WARLOCK Night Edition Equipment Group
- 5 Passenger power Bucket seating with Full large center console
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- 8.4" touchscreen multi-media system
- Premium Audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-USB and AUX input
- Google Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Back up Camera
- Dual zone auto climate control
- 115volt auxiliary power outlet
- Power lumbar adjust
- Security alarm
- Leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls
- Remote start system
- 7inch color incluster display
- Technology Package with Pushbutton start and Remote proximity keyless entry
- Factory Tow package with Class IV hitch receiver and Trailer Brake Control
- WARLOCK Edition
- Sport Color matched bumpers
- Black exterior badging
- Black painted honeycomb Sport grille
- Black R_A_M tailgate badge
- Black 4x4 badge
- Mopar Sport performance hood
- HD Black side steps
- New optional Box liner available at additional cost (as shown pre-installed)
- Night Edition High Gloss Black Sport Wheels with strong Firestone Destination X/T tires
- Read Below for More info...

GREAT LOOKING 2022 RAM 1500 FULL CREW CAB WARLOCK NIGHT EDITION 4X4, STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND IN PREMIUM CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS NOT A RENTAL SPEC UNIT, BUT A WELL EQUIPPED, ONE OWNER BEAUTY - LOADED WITH OPTIONS NO FUSS WORK OR PLAY TRUCK! 2022 RAM 1500 CLASSIC WARLOCK EDITION 4X4! Equipped with the proven 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine (producing 305 hp) and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. You get all the standard options like air, cruise, tilt, PW, PL, power 5 passenger seating with center console, heated seats, heated steering wheel with audio controls, leather wrapped steering wheel, New Generation 8.4" touchscreen infotainment system with media hub, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto for mobile devices, back up camera, remote start, remote entry, Warlock Edition with Sport Color matched bumpers, Black exterior badging, Black painted honeycomb Sport grille, HD Black side steps, Night Edition High Gloss Black Sport Wheels with Firestone Destination tires, and so much more!! Gorgeous truck in all respects and everything you need for work or pleasure.

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean no Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2022 RAM 1500 Classic