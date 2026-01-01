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This 2023 Gulf Stream Envision 282BH is built for adventure with a modern aerodynamic design, power awning with LED lighting, outdoor kitchen setup, and upgraded aluminum wheels that give this camper a clean and upscale look. The spacious bunkhouse layout makes this an excellent family trailer, comfortably sleeping multiple guests while still offering a private front queen bedroom. Inside, youll find a bright and modern interior with a large slide-out, entertainment center, full kitchen with stainless appliances, oversized dinette, and plenty of storage throughout. Whether youre planning weekend lake trips or extended summer travel, this Envision 282BH is fully equipped and ready to go. Easy towing and tons of features that make this RV a superb pick for your camping destinations!! Scroll through the list of Features and Accessories. Note the clean and exceptional condition in the picture portfolio. Features - Double-over-double rear bunk beds - Private front queen bedroom - Large slide-out living area - Power awning with LED lighting - Outdoor kitchen - Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & stove - Spacious dinette conversion sleeper - Sofa sleeper seating area - Entertainment center with TV hookup - Modern farmhouse-style interior finish - Large bathroom with stand-up shower - Air conditioning & furnace - Pass-through exterior storage compartment - Power tongue jack - Aluminum wheels - GVWR approximately 7,700 lbs. - Dual axle suspension - 30 AMP electrical service - Backup camera prep - Electric trailer brakes

2023 Gulf Stream Envision

Details Description

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Gulf Stream Envision

Watch This Vehicle
14074686

2023 Gulf Stream Envision

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

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Contact Seller

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1NL1G3222P7058848

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Gulf Stream Envision 282BH is built for adventure with a modern aerodynamic design, power awning with LED lighting, outdoor kitchen setup, and upgraded aluminum wheels that give this camper a clean and upscale look. The spacious bunkhouse layout makes this an excellent family trailer, comfortably sleeping multiple guests while still offering a private front queen bedroom. Inside, you'll find a bright and modern interior with a large slide-out, entertainment center, full kitchen with stainless appliances, oversized dinette, and plenty of storage throughout. Whether you're planning weekend lake trips or extended summer travel, this Envision 282BH is fully equipped and ready to go.


Easy towing and tons of features that make this RV a superb pick for your camping destinations!! Scroll through the list of Features and Accessories. Note the clean and exceptional condition in the picture portfolio.

Features
- Double-over-double rear bunk beds
- Private front queen bedroom
- Large slide-out living area
- Power awning with LED lighting
- Outdoor kitchen
- Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & stove
- Spacious dinette conversion sleeper
- Sofa sleeper seating area
- Entertainment center with TV hookup
- Modern farmhouse-style interior finish
- Large bathroom with stand-up shower
- Air conditioning & furnace
- Pass-through exterior storage compartment
- Power tongue jack
- Aluminum wheels
- GVWR approximately 7,700 lbs.
- Dual axle suspension
- 30 AMP electrical service
- Backup camera prep
- Electric trailer brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

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1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
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$42,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2023 Gulf Stream Envision