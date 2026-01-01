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<p><strong>2 Sets of Tires Included! </strong></p><p>Finished in White with a Black interior, this 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is a premium family minivan designed for comfort, convenience, and versatility. With upscale Limited trim features and flexible seating configurations, its built to handle family life, road trips, and everyday errands with ease.</p><p>Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this Town & Country delivers smooth performance and dependable capability. With spacious seating and practical storage solutions throughout, its designed to keep passengers comfortable on every drive.</p><h3>Performance & Capability</h3><ul><li><p>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine</p></li><li><p>6-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>Front-wheel drive (FWD)</p></li><li><p>Touring suspension</p></li><li><p>Electronic stability control</p></li><li><p>Traction control system</p></li></ul><h3>Interior Comfort & Convenience</h3><ul><li><p>Premium leather seating</p></li><li><p>Heated front and second-row seats</p></li><li><p>Power front seats with memory settings</p></li><li><p>Heated steering wheel</p></li><li><p>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Power sliding side doors</p></li><li><p>Power liftgate</p></li><li><p>Stow n Go second and third-row seating</p></li><li><p>Remote start system</p></li><li><p>Rear seat entertainment system</p></li></ul><h3>Technology & Connectivity</h3><ul><li><p>Touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li><p>Navigation system</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity</p></li><li><p>Premium audio system</p></li><li><p>Rear DVD entertainment</p></li><li><p>Steering wheel-mounted audio controls</p></li><li><p>Multiple USB and power outlets</p></li></ul><h3>Safety & Driver Assistance</h3><ul><li><p>Rearview camera</p></li><li><p>Rear park assist</p></li><li><p>Blind spot monitoring</p></li><li><p>Rear cross-path detection</p></li><li><p>Electronic stability control</p></li><li><p>Advanced multistage airbags</p></li></ul><h3>Exterior Highlights</h3><ul><li><p>White exterior finish</p></li><li><p>Chrome exterior accents</p></li><li><p>HID headlamps</p></li><li><p>Fog lamps</p></li><li><p>Power heated mirrors</p></li><li><p>Roof rack with crossbars</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Deep tinted rear glass</p></li></ul><p>A premium family minivan that combines V6 performance, luxury comfort, and versatile seating for families on the go.</p><p>Price Includes Dealer Fee.</p><p>Price Excludes PST & GST.</p><p>Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.</p> <p><strong>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</strong></p>

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

79,135 KM

Details Description Features

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited 2 Sets of Tires Included!

Watch This Vehicle
14088174

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited 2 Sets of Tires Included!

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

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Contact Seller

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG6GR223442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2 Sets of Tires Included!

Finished in White with a Black interior, this 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is a premium family minivan designed for comfort, convenience, and versatility. With upscale Limited trim features and flexible seating configurations, its built to handle family life, road trips, and everyday errands with ease.

Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this Town & Country delivers smooth performance and dependable capability. With spacious seating and practical storage solutions throughout, its designed to keep passengers comfortable on every drive.

Performance & Capability

  • 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Front-wheel drive (FWD)

  • Touring suspension

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control system

Interior Comfort & Convenience

  • Premium leather seating

  • Heated front and second-row seats

  • Power front seats with memory settings

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Power sliding side doors

  • Power liftgate

  • Stow n Go second and third-row seating

  • Remote start system

  • Rear seat entertainment system

Technology & Connectivity

  • Touchscreen infotainment system

  • Navigation system

  • Bluetooth hands-free connectivity

  • Premium audio system

  • Rear DVD entertainment

  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

  • Multiple USB and power outlets

Safety & Driver Assistance

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear park assist

  • Blind spot monitoring

  • Rear cross-path detection

  • Electronic stability control

  • Advanced multistage airbags

Exterior Highlights

  • White exterior finish

  • Chrome exterior accents

  • HID headlamps

  • Fog lamps

  • Power heated mirrors

  • Roof rack with crossbars

  • Alloy wheels

  • Deep tinted rear glass

A premium family minivan that combines V6 performance, luxury comfort, and versatile seating for families on the go.

Price Includes Dealer Fee.

Price Excludes PST & GST.

Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

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888-309-XXXX

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888-309-8162

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$24,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2016 Chrysler Town & Country