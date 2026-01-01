$24,498+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited 2 Sets of Tires Included!
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited 2 Sets of Tires Included!
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$24,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,135 KM
Vehicle Description
2 Sets of Tires Included!
Finished in White with a Black interior, this 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is a premium family minivan designed for comfort, convenience, and versatility. With upscale Limited trim features and flexible seating configurations, its built to handle family life, road trips, and everyday errands with ease.
Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this Town & Country delivers smooth performance and dependable capability. With spacious seating and practical storage solutions throughout, its designed to keep passengers comfortable on every drive.Performance & Capability
3.6L Pentastar V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Touring suspension
Electronic stability control
Traction control system
Premium leather seating
Heated front and second-row seats
Power front seats with memory settings
Heated steering wheel
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Power sliding side doors
Power liftgate
Stow n Go second and third-row seating
Remote start system
Rear seat entertainment system
Touchscreen infotainment system
Navigation system
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Premium audio system
Rear DVD entertainment
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Multiple USB and power outlets
Rearview camera
Rear park assist
Blind spot monitoring
Rear cross-path detection
Electronic stability control
Advanced multistage airbags
White exterior finish
Chrome exterior accents
HID headlamps
Fog lamps
Power heated mirrors
Roof rack with crossbars
Alloy wheels
Deep tinted rear glass
A premium family minivan that combines V6 performance, luxury comfort, and versatile seating for families on the go.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chapman Motors Ltd.
Chapman Motors Ltd.
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888-309-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-309-8162