2017 GMC Acadia

101,365 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia

SLT-1

2017 GMC Acadia

SLT-1

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNVLS6HZ201742

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P-057A
  • Mileage 101,365 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2017 GMC Acadia