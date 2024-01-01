Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

56,675 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 10909529
  2. 10909529
  3. 10909529
  4. 10909529
  5. 10909529
  6. 10909529
  7. 10909529
  8. 10909529
  9. 10909529
  10. 10909529
  11. 10909529
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM7J7213987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-214A
  • Mileage 56,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali HD Surround Vision, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Power Liftgate for sale in Killarney, MB
2020 GMC Terrain Denali HD Surround Vision, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Power Liftgate 87,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE Power Sunroof, CD Player, Power Heated Mirrors for sale in Killarney, MB
2003 GMC Envoy SLE Power Sunroof, CD Player, Power Heated Mirrors 163,769 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Bose Speaker System for sale in Killarney, MB
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Bose Speaker System 124,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze