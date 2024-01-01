Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

41,675 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

41,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FD1RS4K0136006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R-021A
  • Mileage 41,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

