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<p><strong>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</strong></p>

2019 Honda Civic

85,158 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14220618

2019 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,158KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC4B8XKH401406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,158 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

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888-309-XXXX

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888-309-8162

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2019 Honda Civic